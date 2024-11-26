'25 LB Cameron White Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the early signing period in the Class of 2025 quickly approaching, the Louisville football program is starting to make some noise.
Seffner (Fla.) Armwood linebacker Cameron White announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and others.
White had previously been committed to UCF since the summer, but backed off of that commitment late last month. Louisville originally offered him during the summer of 2023, and hosted him for an official visit back in early June before he committed to the Knights a month later.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker ranks as high as the No. 26 linebacker in the nation and the No. 91 player in the state of Florida, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 780th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle.
White has made plays all over the field as a senior for Armwood, and has been a key component behind their current 12-0 record. So far, he has logged 84 total tackles, nine for loss and six sacks, along with three forced fumbles and an interception. The Hawks are currently in the regional finals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Louisville is now back up to an 11-man recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with White's commitment. The three-day early signing period for football is set to begin on Dec. 4.
(Photo of University of Louisville Athletics)
