Three Former Cards Reach NFL's 2025 Conference Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs is now in the books, and with it, we now move onto the Conference Championships, where teams are just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LX. The AFC Championship is set for Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST on CBS, while the NFC Championship will come immediately afterwards at 6:30 on FOX

Out of the 10 former Louisville football players on the rosters for the 14 teams the clinched teams that clinched playoff berths, just are left on the remaining four teams.

Offensive tackle Geron Christian and the AFC's top-seeded Denver Broncos took down the No. 6 Buffalo Bills in a 33-30 thriller this past Saturday. It clinched the organization's first AFC Championship appearance since 2015 - the same year they won Super Bowl 50.

On the other side of the bracket in the NFC, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, tight end Mark Redman and the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams marched into Chicago, and upset the second-seeded Bears 20-17 in overtime. L.A. heads to the NFC Championship for the first time since 2021, when they won Super Bowl LVI.

The Broncos are set to host the No. 2 New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST on CBS for the AFC Championship. Later that day, the Rams will travel to Lumen Field to take on the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX for the NFC Championship.

Christian spent the bulk of the 2025 season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, but signed with the Broncos prior to Week 12. He spent the rest of the regular season on Denver's 53-man roster, but did not see any in-game action, and has spent their playoff run on the practice squad.

Atwell has seen his role on the Rams decrease this season, but he still has made an impact from time-to-time. He's played in only nine games and made four starts, hauling in five receptions on 12 targets for 173 yards and an 88-yard touchdown. Atwell did not log any stats in the Wild Card Round at the Carolina Panthers, and was inactive against the Bears.

Redman was signed to the Rams' practice squad during the preseason. However, he has yet to be elevated to their active roster, both during the regular season and in the playoffs.

Photo of Tutu Atwell: Jayne Kamin-Oncea - Imagn Images

