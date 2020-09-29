Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League is now three weeks into the 2020 season, and several former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. During Week 3, fifteen Cards were on active or reserve NFL rosters, with one additional player signed to a practice squad (TE Cole Hikutini - Dallas Cowboys).

Here are how all fifteen fared in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 3: Alexander started in a 37-30 win at the New Orleans Saints and had 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass defense.

Season: 13 tackles (10 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 3: Becton started in a 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts.

Season: Three starts.

Note: Becton left the game in second quarter with a shoulder injury, but is hopeful for Week 4.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 3: Bonnafon subbed in a 21-16 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and had 2 rushes for 16 yards. He also had one solo special teams tackle.

Season: 2 rushes for 16 yards. One solo special teams tackle.

Note: He was activated from the practice squad on Sept. 26.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 3: Bridgewater started in a 21-16 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and was 22-28 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 2 times for 12 yards.

Season: 77-104 (74.0%) for 872 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 6 rushes for 38 yards and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 3: Brown was inactive in a 23-23 tie vs the Cincinnati Bengals.

Season: Brown has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Brown was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles off the Chicago Bears' practice squad back on Sept. 15.

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 3: Christian started in a 34-20 loss at the Cleveland Browns.

Season: Three starts, one fumble recovery (Week 1).

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 3: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 34-20 loss at the Cleveland Browns.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 3: Dunn started in a 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers and had 1 solo tackle.

Season: Seven tackles (four solo).

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 3: Greenard was inactive in a 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Season: Greenard has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 3: Jackson started in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was 15-28 passing for 97 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 9 times for 83 yards and lost one fumble.

Season: 48-77 passing (62.3%) for 734 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. 32 rushes for 182 yards, one lost fumble.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 3: Miller started in a 21-16 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Season: Three starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 3: Parker started in a 31-13 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 5 receptions on 5 targets for 69 yards.

Season: 14 receptions on 17 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 3: Perry was inactive in a 31-30 win at the Minnesota Vikings.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 3: Rankins started in a 37-30 loss vs. the Green Bay Packers and had 1 solo tackle.

Season: Two solo tackles, two quarterback hits.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 3: Young was inactive in a 34-20 win vs. the Washington Football Team.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

