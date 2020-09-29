Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League is now three weeks into the 2020 season, and several former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. During Week 3, fifteen Cards were on active or reserve NFL rosters, with one additional player signed to a practice squad (TE Cole Hikutini - Dallas Cowboys).
Here are how all fifteen fared in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 3: Alexander started in a 37-30 win at the New Orleans Saints and had 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass defense.
Season: 13 tackles (10 solo), one interception, two pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 3: Becton started in a 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts.
Season: Three starts.
Note: Becton left the game in second quarter with a shoulder injury, but is hopeful for Week 4.
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 3: Bonnafon subbed in a 21-16 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and had 2 rushes for 16 yards. He also had one solo special teams tackle.
Season: 2 rushes for 16 yards. One solo special teams tackle.
Note: He was activated from the practice squad on Sept. 26.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 3: Bridgewater started in a 21-16 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and was 22-28 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 2 times for 12 yards.
Season: 77-104 (74.0%) for 872 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 6 rushes for 38 yards and one fumble.
Jamon Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 3: Brown was inactive in a 23-23 tie vs the Cincinnati Bengals.
Season: Brown has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Brown was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles off the Chicago Bears' practice squad back on Sept. 15.
Geron Christian
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 3: Christian started in a 34-20 loss at the Cleveland Browns.
Season: Three starts, one fumble recovery (Week 1).
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 3: Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 34-20 loss at the Cleveland Browns.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 3: Dunn started in a 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers and had 1 solo tackle.
Season: Seven tackles (four solo).
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 3: Greenard was inactive in a 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Season: Greenard has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 3: Jackson started in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was 15-28 passing for 97 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 9 times for 83 yards and lost one fumble.
Season: 48-77 passing (62.3%) for 734 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. 32 rushes for 182 yards, one lost fumble.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 3: Miller started in a 21-16 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Season: Three starts.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 3: Parker started in a 31-13 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 5 receptions on 5 targets for 69 yards.
Season: 14 receptions on 17 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown
Senorise Perry
Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 3: Perry was inactive in a 31-30 win at the Minnesota Vikings.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.
Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 3: Rankins started in a 37-30 loss vs. the Green Bay Packers and had 1 solo tackle.
Season: Two solo tackles, two quarterback hits.
Trevon Young
Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 3: Young was inactive in a 34-20 win vs. the Washington Football Team.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.
(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
