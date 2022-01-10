Cards in the NFL: 2021 Regular Season Roundup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A wild week 18 is now officially in the books, and the National Football League's 2021 regular season has now officially reached its end.

There was a ton of roster movement, particularly concerning the injured reserve, but 13 former Louisville football players were able to see the field in a regular season game this year. Between the active, reserve and practice squad rosters, five of them cracked the NFL Playoffs and have a shot at a title.

Here is how former Cardinals fared during the 2021 NFL season. Players who did not play in a regular season game and stayed on the practice squad or on reserve rosters all year long, such as Javian Hawkins and Colin Holba, are not included here:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Season Stats: 13 tackles (nine solo), one interception, three pass defenses.

Summary: Coming off of his first Pro Bowl season in 2020, Alexander is one of the top rising stars in the NFL, and was looking to put together another elite season. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury in week four against the Steelers, did not come off injured reserve until after week 16, and was inactive for the final two weeks of the regular season. However, he should be good to go for the Packers' playoff run.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Season Stats: No WR stats, 10 punt returns for 54 yards, five kickoff returns for 87 yards.

Summary: With Los Angeles boasting a loaded wide receiver room, Atwell was exclusively in a special teams role during his rookie campaign. He was starting to carve out a niche as the Rans' go-to kickoff and punt returner, until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in week eight at the Texans.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Season Stats: One game, one start.

Summary: Coming off of a dominant rookie campaign, Becton was in line to help boost the Jets' offense for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. However, in just the first game of the season, he suffered right knee injury that required him to be carted off the field, and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Season Stats: One rush for four yards, two receptions for 12 yards.

Summary: Like last season, Bonnafon spent most of the season on Carolina's practice squad. It wasn't until Christian McCaffrey landed on injured reserve for the second time this year that the former Louisville standout was able to get back on the active roster. He played in four of the Panthers' final five games - mostly on special teams - logging all of his offensive stats in week 16 against Tampa Bay.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Season Stats: 285-426 passing (66.9 percent) for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions; 30 rushes for 105 yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble.

Summary: Bridgewater was traded from Carolina to Denver over the previous offseason, and beat out incumbent quarterback Drew Lock for the starter's role. His season was largely up-and-down, and came to a premature end when he suffered a concussion in week 15 against Cincinnati, eventually winding up on injured reserve.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Season Stats: 14 games, eight starts.

Summary: Speaking of up-and-down, that best describes Christian's season as well. There were instances where he would start on the line and play most of the offensive snaps, only to barely see the field. He had six games where he had 60+ offensive snaps, and four where he played five or less.

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Season Stats: One tackle.

Summary: After being picked up by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Etheridge had a phenomenal preseason, and it looked like he could very well become an impact reserve for Atlanta. However, he would play the first five games of the season before landing on the practice squad, only coming back for weeks 12 and 15.

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2016-20

Season Stats: Five receptions on eight targets for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Summary: Drafted in the fourth round of last year's draft, the rookie was actually cut during training camp due to a poor showing, and assigned to the Titans' practice squad to start the season. He would eventually be elevated ahead of week 10, playing in four games and logging his first career touchdown in week 11 against the Texans

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Season Stats: 33 tackles (23 solo), nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, 12 QB hits, two forced fumble and four pass defenses.

Summary: Following a quiet rookie campaign, Greenard had a breakout season in his second year in the league. Playing in just 12 games, all starts, he would go on to lead the Texans in sacks and quarterback hits, and finish second in tackles for loss behind Kamu Grugier-Hill. He also ended up tied for fifth on the team in pass defenses.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Season Stats: 246-382 passing (64.4 percent) for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions; 133 rushes for 767 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.

Summary: Despite being Louisville's only Pro Bowler this year, Jackson wasn't as efficient this season as he had been in his previous two seasons as a full-time starter, although some of this can be attributed to the incredible amount of injuries Baltimore had. Even he was not immune to this, as he missed the final four games of the season due to an ankle injury.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Season Stats: Ten games, ten starts

Summary: Miller missed a handful of games due to COVID and a brief stint on the injured reserve. But when he was healthy, was consistently one of the Panthers' better offensive linemen this season.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Season Stats: 40 receptions on 73 targets for 515 yards and two touchdowns.

Summary: Despite a largely disappointing 2021 season, one that was spent largely on the sideline after having to miss seven games due to a hamstring issues, he was still one of the more consistent pass catchers for Miami. He wound up finishing third on the team in total receiving yards, behind tight end Mike Gesicki (780) and rookie standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (1,015).

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Season Stats: 32 tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, seven QB hits, two fumble recoveries.

Summary: Coming over from New Orleans to team up with fellow Cardinal Mekhi Becton, Rankins was a solid reserve defensive lineman for the Jets. Playing in 16 games with only three starts, he still ended up third on the team in sacks and tied for fourth in tackles for loss.

