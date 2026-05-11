'27 WR Carlos Ferguson Names Louisville to Top Three

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is closing in on one of their top remaining targets in the Class of 2027.

Owings Mills (Mary.) McDonogh School wide receiver Carlos Ferguson announced his top three schools on Sunday, and the Cardinals were able to make the cut. UofL will have to fight Minnesota and Virginia Tech to land his commitment.

Ferguson also holds offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others. He took an unofficial visit to Louisville's campus during spring ball last month, and will return for his official visit during the weekend of June 5.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Ferguson ranks as high as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Maryland and the 52nd-ranked wide receiver in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 598 overall recruit in the nation.

Ferguson is coming off of a breakout junior season for McDonogh School. In 11 games tracked by MaxPreps, he finished the year with 59 receptions for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. He logged four games with at least 100 receiving yards, and had nine catches for 128 yards - both career-highs - and a score on Oct. 15 vs. Concordia Prep. He took home First Team All-MIAA and First Team Baltimore Sun All-Metro honors for his efforts.

A two-way player, Ferguson also played cornerback, logging 21 tackles and a pass breakup. He also plays for McDonogh School's basketball team, averaging 15.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior.

Louisville already has a pair of wide receivers in the fold for their Class of 2027, with Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy's Ja'Hyde Brown and Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow's Chuck Alexander both committed. Along with Ferguson, the Cardinals are also targeting two additional wide outs, with Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County's Antwan Lockett and Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County's Jabari Watkins set for visits this summer as well.

Up to this point, Louisville sports a 13-man recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. It ranks as the No. 13 class in the nation, which is on the pace to be the best in school history. They have four Composite four-stars committed: Brown, Alexander, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans and Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angelo-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White.

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(Photo of Carlos Ferguson via Twitter/X)