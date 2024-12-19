Louisville Lands FCS Freshman All-American OL Transfer Carter Guillaume
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top players at the FCS level is coming back home to play for the Louisville football program.
Offensive lineman Carter Guillaume, a Louisville native and St. Xavier alumnus who spent his true freshman season at Southeast Missouri State, announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-2, 282-pound offensive guard put together an incredible true freshman campaign for SEMO this season. Not only did he start all 13 games at left guard for the Redhawks, he did not allow a single sack and gave up just 10 total pressure across a whopping 707 pass block snaps and 1,012 blocking snaps overall.
Guillaume's pass block snap total led all of the FCS, while his overall offensive snap total came in at eighth. For his efforts, he was named to the 2024 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-America Team.
Guillaume is the fourth offensive lineman to transfer to Louisville in this cycle, joining FIU's Naeer Jackson, Purdue's Mahamane Moussa and Mississippi State's Makylan Pounders. He's the second of the day to commit, following FIU safety JoJo Evans, and the ninth portal pickup for the Cardinals overall.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
