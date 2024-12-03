Louisville WR Caullin Lacy to Return for 2025 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is getting back a major offensive weapon for next year.
Wide receiver Caullin Lacy confirmed that he is returning for the 2025 season, his representation told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Lacy joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from South Alabama, but suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, causing him to miss the Cardinals' first three games of the 2024 season.
When he returned to action, after playing four games, Lacy decided to preserve his redshirt and opt out for the remainder of the season. A source told Louisville Cardinals On SI at the time that, despite the chance that he could leave, a return to Louisville for 2025 was still on the table.
During his four games played, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound slot receiver showed flashes of his elite potential, but was still held back at times by his injury. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards, and five kick returns for 191 yards - including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against Miami.
Lacy was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football during the 2023 season with South Alabama. He caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
