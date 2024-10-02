Louisville's Updated EA Sports College Football 25 Player Ratings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been over two months since the release of 'EA Sports College Football 25,' but we finally have a ratings update.
On Wednesday, the folks at EA Sports released their first major player ratings and attributes update for CFB25 since the game came out back on July 19. As you can imagine, given how the Louisville football program has performed to start the year, there are quite a few updates - both good and bad - for the Cardinals.
So which Louisville players got their ratings adjusted? Below are the new overall ratings for all of the Louisville players, sorted by new overall ratings, biggest changes, and the roster as a whole:
New Overall Ratings
- LE Ashton Gillotte: 92 OVR (+2)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks: 83 OVR (+1)
- FS Tamarion McDonald: 83 OVR (+5)
- DT Jared Dawson: 82 OVR (+8)
- FS Devin Neal: 82 OVR (+6)
- DT Dezmond Tell: 81 OVR (+7)
- RE Tramel Logan: 80 OVR (+2)
- RB Maurice Turner: 80 OVR (+2)
- WR Chris Bell: 79 OVR (+1)
- DT Rene Konga: 79 OVR (+6)
- MLB Jurriente Davis: 78 OVR (-1)
- ROLB Stanquan Clark: 77 OVR (+2)
- MLB T.J. Capers: 76 OVR (-2)
- QB Harrison Bailey: 75 OVR (+2)
- WR Jimmy Calloway: 75 OVR (-3)
- WR Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR (-2)
- QB Brady Allen: 74 OVR (-2)
- SS D'Angelo Hutchinson: 74 OVR (+2)
- LE Ramon Puryear: 74 OVR (+4)
- LG Lance Robinson: 74 OVR (-4)
- SS Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR (-1)
- FB Duane Martin: 73 OVR (-5)
- RB Isaac Brown: 70 OVR (+3)
Biggest Changes
- DT Jared Dawson: 82 OVR (+8)
- DT Dezmond Tell: 81 OVR (+7)
- FS Devin Neal: 82 OVR (+6)
- DT Rene Konga: 79 OVR (+6)
- FS Tamarion McDonald: 83 OVR (+5)
- LE Ramon Puryear: 74 OVR (+4)
- RB Isaac Brown: 70 OVR (+3)
- LE Ashton Gillotte: 92 OVR (+2)
- RE Tramel Logan: 80 OVR (+2)
- RB Maurice Turner: 80 OVR (+2)
- ROLB Stanquan Clark: 77 OVR (+2)
- QB Harrison Bailey: 75 OVR (+2)
- SS D'Angelo Hutchinson: 74 OVR (+2)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks: 83 OVR (+1)
- WR Chris Bell: 79 OVR (+1)
- MLB Jurriente Davis: 78 OVR (-1)
- SS Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR (-1)
- MLB T.J. Capers: 76 OVR (-2)
- WR Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR (-2)
- QB Brady Allen: 74 OVR (-2)
- WR Jimmy Calloway: 75 OVR (-3)
- LG Lance Robinson: 74 OVR (-4)
- FB Duane Martin: 73 OVR (-5)
Quarterback
- Tyler Shough: 84 OVR
- Harrison Bailey: 75 OVR
- Brady Allen: 74 OVR
- Pierce Clarkson: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Deuce Adams
Running Back
- Donald Chaney Jr.: 80 OVR
- Maurice Turner: 80 OVR
- Keyjuan Brown: 75 OVR
- Isaac Brown: 70 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Duke Watson
Wide Receiver
- Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
- Ja'Corey Brooks: 83 OVR
- Chris Bell: 79 OVR
- Jimmy Calloway: 75 OVR
- Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR
- Jadon Thompson: 75 OVR
- Cataurus Hicks: 66 OVR
- Jahlil McClain: 66 OVR
- JoJo Stone: 65 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr.
Tight End
- Mark Redman: 84 OVR^
- Jamari Johnson: 78 OVR
- Duane Martin: 78 OVR*
- Nate Kurisky: 77 OVR
- Izayah Cummings: 76 OVR
- Duane Martin: 73 OVR*
Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Jaleel Skinner
*as a fullback
^not on launch roster
Offensive Line
- Michael Gonzalez: 85 OVR
- Renato Brown: 80 OVR
- Jonathan Mendoza: 80 OVR
- Monroe Mills: 80 OVR
- Pete Nygra: 80 OVR
- Rasheed Miller: 75 OVR
- Lance Robinson: 74 OVR
- Makhete Gueye: 73 OVR
- Austin Collins: 72 OVR
- Victor Cutler: 68 OVR
- Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Joe Crocker, Fred Johnson, Madden Sanker, Trevonte Sylvester, Jimmy Williams III
Interior Defensive Line
- Thor Griffith: 86 OVR
- Jordan Guerad: 83 OVR
- Jared Dawson: 82 OVR
- Dezmond Tell: 81 OVR
- Rene Konga: 79 OVR
- Selah Brown: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Saadiq Clements, William Spencer
Defensive End
- Ashton Gillotte: 92 OVR
- Tramel Logan: 80 OVR
- Mason Reiger: 80 OVR
- Myles Jernigan: 77 OVR
- Adonijah Green: 75 OVR
- Richard Kinley II: 74 OVR
- Ramon Puryear: 74 OVR
- Maurice Davis: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Micah Carter, Xavier Porter
Linebacker
- T.J. Quinn: 84 OVR
- Jurriente Davis: 78 OVR
- Stanquan Clark: 77 OVR
- T.J. Capers: 76 OVR
- Dan Foster Jr.: 73 OVR
- Antonio Watts: 73 OVR
- Trent Carter: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: None (Benjamin Perry is listed as a safety).
Cornerback
- Quincy Riley: 92 OVR
- Tahveon Nicholson: 85 OVR
- Corey Thornton: 83 OVR^
- Aaron Williams: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Tayon Holloway, Rae'Mon Mosby
^not on launch roster
Safety
- Tamarion McDonald: 83 OVR
- Devin Neal: 82 OVR
- M.J. Griffin: 79 OVR
- Benjamin Perry: 79 OVR
- Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
- D'Angelo Hutchinson: 74 OVR
- Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Jathan Hatch
Special Teams
- Placekicker Brock Travelstead: 69 OVR
- Punter Brady Hodges: 68 OVR
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
- Top Kick and Punt Returner - Jimmy Calloway: 96 OVR
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals on SI)
