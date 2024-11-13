Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 10 at Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming off of a bye week, and has some momentum heading into the final segment of the 2024 season. They were able to mount a 20-point comeback at Boston College, and mostly recently toppled Clemson at Death Valley.
Next up on the docket, Louisville is staying on the road, heading out west for a matchup with ACC newcomer Stanford. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the Cardinals do battle against the Cardinal, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville suffered a stunning 52-27 blowout loss to Stanford. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Stanford stands at an 84 overall with a 78 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Cardinal were an 82 overall with an 78 offensive and defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Stanford playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cardinal in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 16:28 - Second Quarter
- 34:46 - Third Quarter
- 48:52 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:08:15 - Overtime
- 1:11:11 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X