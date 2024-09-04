Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 2 vs. Jacksonville State

Louisville Report

During our CFB25 Preview Series, the Cardinals found themselves on a mild upset alert. Will they win in a much more convincing fashion this time around? 

Louisville Cardinals take the field ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals take the field ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is off to a hot start for their 2024 campaign. This past weekend, the Cardinals welcomed FCS foe Austin Peay to L&N Stadium, and sent them back to Clarksville, Tenn. with a 62-0 loss.

Next up, Louisville will stay at home and host Jacksonville State for their first game against an FBS opponent. Kickoff against the Gamecocks is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Gamecocks, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville found themselves on a mild upset alert against Jacksonville State before eventually coming away with a 41-30 victory. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.

Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Jacksonville State stands at a 77 overall with a 73 offensive rating and a 70 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Gamecocks were a 77 overall with a 73 offensive rating and a 74 defensive rating.

So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Jacksonville playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Gamecocks in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:

  • 0:00 - First Quarter
  • 15:00 - Second Quarter
  • 33:43 - Third Quarter
  • 53:35 - Fourth Quarter
  • 1:10:38 - Stat Breakdown

(Photo of Michael Gonzalez: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

