Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 7 vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is heading back in the right direction. They might have needed a fourth quarter comeback to escape Charlottesville with a 24-20 win over Virginia, but it was still a much needed victory that snapped a two-game skid.
Next up on the docket, the Cardinals are returning home for a massive showdown against No. 6 Miami. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the Cardinals do battle against the Canes, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville was able to outlast Miami in a thriller, winning 40-38 in triple overtime. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 86 defense rating, while Miami stands at an 90 overall with a 91 offensive rating and an 86 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Hurricanes were an 88 overall with an 89 offensive rating and a 84 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Miami playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Hurricanes in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 15:51 - Second Quarter
- 34:43 - Third Quarter
- 48:15 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:02:33 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo via Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
