Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 3 vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, as expected, is off to a big start to their 2024 season. Prior to taking a bye week, the Cardinals handily dispatched of both Austin Peat and Jax State, defeating them by a combined score of 111-to-14.
Next up, Louisville is welcoming Georgia Tech to L&N Stadium for their ACC opener. Kickoff against the Yellow Jackets is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Yellow Jackets, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville used big efforts during the second and third quarters to pull away with a 43-29 shootout win over Georgia Tech. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Georgia Tech stands at an 82 overall with an 82 offensive rating and a 74 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Yellow Jackets were an 80 overall with an 80 offensive rating and a 74 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Georgia Tech playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Yellow Jackets in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00- First Quarter
- 16:04 - Second Quarter
- 35:10 - Third Quarter
- 49:52 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:07:12 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X