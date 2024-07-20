Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 3 vs. Georgia Tech
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
This week, we're looking at Louisville's ACC opener against Georgia Tech.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have had a slow start in their "opener" on the virtual gridiron against Jacksonville State, but the upset alert didn't last very long.
Posting extremely efficient showings late in the second quarter and into the third, the Cardinals were able to capture a 41-30 victory against the Gamecocks to move to 2-0 on the early season.
Quarterback Tyler Shough was nearly perfect, going 20-of-23 for 296 and four touchdowns. Add in a phenomenal 211-yard effort on the ground from running back Donald Chaney, and Louisville put up 526 yards of offense. While their defense struggled early and took their foot off the gas late, four players wound up finishing with double digit tackles, capped off by an absurd seven-TFL and three-sack day from defensive tackle Thor Griffith.
This week, the competition gets a little more stiff, with Georgia Tech marching into virtual L&N Stadium for Louisville's ACC opener. In College Football 25, the Yellow Jackets sport an 80 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 80 overall and their defense at 74 overall.
Coming off of a real world 2023 season where he threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns, quarterback Haynes King is one of GT's highest-rated players at 83 overall. Coupled with running back Jamal Haynes and wide receiver Eric SIngleton Jr. coming in at 85 overall, the Jackets have some big playmaking capability.
Georgia Tech's defense certainly lags behind their offense, with their 437.1 yards allowed per game last season ranking dead last in the ACC, and 120th nationally. They do, however, have a few impact players on that side of the line of scrimmages, such as defensive end Romello Height at an 85 overall and cornerback Ahmari Harvey at an 83.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Georgia Tech playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Yellow Jackets on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 14:41 - Second Quarter
- 37:02 - Third Quarter
- 54:14 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:12:23 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Jamari Thrash: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)
