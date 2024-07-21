Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 4 at Notre Dame
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's first road matchup of the season at Notre Dame.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Facing a step up in competition on the virtual gridiron, the Louisville football program was still able to deliver in front of the home crowd.
Hosting Georgia Tech for their ACC opener, the Cardinals were able to pull away in the second half against the Yellow Jackets, securing a 43-29 win and remain undefeated through the first quarter of the 2024 season.
Quarterback Tyler Shough had another prolific showing, going 26-of-32 for 377 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks had a phenomenal game against GT, hauling in six passes for 193 yards and two scores.
Despite being out-gained in yardage 474 to 458, turnovers by the Cardinals' defense proved to be the difference in this game. Linebacker/safety Benjamin Perry secured two interceptions, including a pick-six, while also collecting 11 tackles. Safety M.J. Griffin had a game-high 15 tackle, while defensive ends Ashton Gillotte and Mason Reiger both had three TFLs and a sack.
This week, Louisville has one of their biggest games of the season, traveling up to South Bend to face Notre Dame. In College Football 25, the Fighting Irish sport a 90 overall rating, with their defense coming in at 90 overall and their offense at 85 overall.
As you can imagine, coming off of a real-world 2023 season where they finished fifth in the FBS in total defense, Notre Dame - headlined by three All-Americans - is loaded on that side of the line of scrimmage. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison comes in as a 94 overall, safety Xavier Watts is a 92, while defensive tackle Howard Cross III is a 90. Not to mention the depth and talent behind that trio as well.
The Irish have a very good crop of offensive players as well. Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard is regarded as an 88 overall, while All-American candidate tight end Mitchell Evans is a 90. Running back Jeremiyah Love is ranked as an 85 overall, and Notre Dame also boasts a good wide receiver corps and offensive line.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Notre Dame playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Fighting Irish on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
