Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series: Game 10 at Stanford
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB25 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Report are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2024 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
Next up, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup at Stanford.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, at least in the virtual world, is still searching for their first win over Clemson.
Traveling to Death Valley for a likely crucial real-world matchup as it pertains to the ACC standing, the Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 overtime loss. Louisville now stands at 6-3 overall, and 4-2 in the ACC.
Quarterback Tyler Shough had an up-and-down day against Clemson, going 36-for-50 for 412 yards and four touchdowns, but also tossing two interceptions. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks had eight catches for 141 yards and a score, while running back Donald Chaney Jr. ran for 96 yards.
Louisville's defense had a rough day at the office, allowing Clemson to put up 453 total yards of offense, including 384 through the air. T.J. Capers had a team-best eight tackles and two for loss in the defeat.
This week, Louisville heads out west to take on an ACC newcomer in Stanford. In College Football 25, the Cardinal sport an 82 overall rating, with both their offense and defense coming in at 78 overall.
Stanford's offense might be middle of the road, but they have one of the best playmakers in the ACC in wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who comes in as an 88 overall.
Their real world defense last season was one of the worst in the FBS, but the Cardinal do have a couple defenders to look out for. Cornerback Collin Wright is an 88 overall, while linebacker Gaethan Bernadel is an 83 overall.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Stanford playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cardinal on the virtual gridiron, with time stamps for each segment of the game, below:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 15:22 - Second Quarter
- 34:23 - Third Quarter
- 51:49 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:11:52 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Ashton Daniels: Robert Edwards - USA TODAY Sports)
