Louisville's EA Sports College Football 25 Player Ratings (Second Update)

EA Sports released their second major ratings update for CFB25, and several Cardinals had their overall rating impacted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Now that we're deep into the 2024 college football season, ratings updates are starting to get more regular in 'EA Sports College Football 25.'

On Thursday, the folks at EA Sports released their second major player ratings and attributes update for CFB25, and the first since Oct. 2. As you can imagine, given how the Louisville football program has performed during the month of October, there are quite a few updates - both good and bad - for the Cardinals.

So which Louisville players got their ratings adjusted? Below are the new overall ratings for all of the Louisville players, sorted by new overall ratings, biggest changes, and the roster as a whole:

New Overall Ratings

  • CB Quincy Riley: 91 OVR (-1)
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks: 88 OVR (+5)
  • DT Thor Griffith: 85 OVR (-1)
  • QB Tyler Shough: 85 OVR (+1)
  • LG Michael Gonzalez: 84 OVR (-1)
  • DT Jared Dawson: 83 OVR (+1)
  • CB Tahveon Nicholson: 83 OVR (-2)
  • TE Mark Redman: 83 OVR (-1)
  • MLB T.J. Quinn: 83 OVR (-1)
  • ROLB Stanquan Clark: 82 OVR (+5)
  • LT Monroe Mills: 81 OVR (+1)
  • RB Isaac Brown: 79 OVR (+9)
  • WR Jimmy Calloway: 78 OVR (+3)
  • FS Benjamin Perry: 78 OVR (-1)
  • QB Brady Allen: 76 OVR (+2)
  • WR Jadon Thompson: 76 OVR (+1)
  • PK Brock Travelstead: 73 OVR (+4)
  • WR Jahlil McClain: 69 OVR (+3)
  • WR JoJo Stone: 67 OVR (+2)

Biggest Changes

  • RB Isaac Brown: 79 OVR (+9)
  • WR Ja'Corey Brooks: 88 OVR (+5)
  • ROLB Stanquan Clark: 82 OVR (+5)
  • PK Brock Travelstead: 73 OVR (+4)
  • WR Jimmy Calloway: 78 OVR (+3)
  • WR Jahlil McClain: 69 OVR (+3)
  • QB Brady Allen: 76 OVR (+2)
  • WR JoJo Stone: 67 OVR (+2)
  • QB Tyler Shough: 85 OVR (+1)
  • DT Jared Dawson: 83 OVR (+1)
  • LT Monroe Mills: 81 OVR (+1)
  • WR Jadon Thompson: 76 OVR (+1)
  • LG Michael Gonzalez: 84 OVR (-1)
  • DT Thor Griffith: 85 OVR (-1)
  • FS Benjamin Perry: 78 OVR (-1)
  • MLB T.J. Quinn: 83 OVR (-1)
  • TE Mark Redman: 83 OVR (-1)
  • CB Quincy Riley: 91 OVR (-1)
  • CB Tahveon Nicholson: 83 OVR (-2)

Quarterback

  • Tyler Shough: 85 OVR
  • Brady Allen: 76 OVR
  • Harrison Bailey: 75 OVR
  • Pierce Clarkson: 74 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Deuce Adams

Running Back

  • Donald Chaney Jr.: 80 OVR
  • Maurice Turner: 80 OVR
  • Isaac Brown: 79 OVR
  • Keyjuan Brown: 75 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Duke Watson

Wide Receiver

  • Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
  • Ja'Corey Brooks: 88 OVR
  • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: 81 OVR^
  • Chris Bell: 79 OVR
  • Jimmy Calloway: 78 OVR
  • Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR
  • Jadon Thompson: 76 OVR
  • Cataurus Hicks: 66 OVR
  • Jahlil McClain: 69 OVR
  • JoJo Stone: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr.

^not on launch roster

Tight End

  • Mark Redman: 83 OVR
  • Jamari Johnson: 78 OVR
  • Nate Kurisky: 77 OVR
  • Izayah Cummings: 76 OVR
  • Duane Martin: 73 OVR*

Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Jaleel Skinner

*as a fullback

Offensive Line

  • Michael Gonzalez: 84 OVR
  • Monroe Mills: 81 OVR
  • Renato Brown: 80 OVR
  • Jonathan Mendoza: 80 OVR
  • Pete Nygra: 80 OVR
  • Rasheed Miller: 75 OVR
  • Madden Sanker: 75 OVR^
  • Lance Robinson: 74 OVR
  • Makhete Gueye: 73 OVR
  • Austin Collins: 72 OVR
  • Joe Crocker: 69 OVR^
  • Victor Cutler: 68 OVR
  • Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Fred Johnson, Trevonte Sylvester, Jimmy Williams III

^not on launch roster

Interior Defensive Line

  • Thor Griffith: 85 OVR (-1)
  • Jared Dawson: 83 OVR (+1)
  • Jordan Guerad: 83 OVR
  • Dezmond Tell: 81 OVR
  • Rene Konga: 79 OVR
  • Selah Brown: 74 OVR
  • William Spencer: 72 OVR^

Scholarship players not in game: Saadiq Clements

^not on launch roster

Defensive End

  • Ashton Gillotte: 92 OVR
  • Tramel Logan: 80 OVR
  • Mason Reiger: 80 OVR
  • Myles Jernigan: 77 OVR
  • Adonijah Green: 75 OVR
  • Richard Kinley II: 74 OVR
  • Ramon Puryear: 74 OVR
  • Maurice Davis: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Micah Carter, Xavier Porter

Linebacker

  • T.J. Quinn: 83 OVR
  • Stanquan Clark: 82 OVR
  • Jurriente Davis: 78 OVR
  • T.J. Capers: 76 OVR
  • Dan Foster Jr.: 73 OVR
  • Antonio Watts: 73 OVR
  • Trent Carter: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: None (Benjamin Perry is listed as a safety).

Cornerback

  • Quincy Riley: 91 OVR
  • Tahveon Nicholson: 83 OVR
  • Corey Thornton: 83 OVR
  • Tayon Holloway: 76 OVR^
  • Aaron Williams: 74 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Rae'Mon Mosby

^not on launch roster

Safety

  • Tamarion McDonald: 83 OVR
  • Devin Neal: 82 OVR
  • M.J. Griffin: 79 OVR
  • Benjamin Perry: 78 OVR
  • Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
  • D'Angelo Hutchinson: 74 OVR
  • Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR
  • Jathan Hatch: 69 OVR^

Scholarship players not in game: None

^not on launch roster

Special Teams

  • Placekicker Brock Travelstead: 73 OVR
  • Punter Brady Hodges: 68 OVR
  • Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
  • Top Kick and Punt Returner - Jimmy Calloway: 96 OVR

