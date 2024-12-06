Louisville's EA Sports College Football 25 End of Regular Season Player Ratings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Now that the 2024 college football regular season is the rear view mirror, we finally got ourselves another ratings update in 'EA Sports College Football 25.'
On Thursday, the folks at EA Sports released their third major player ratings and attributes update for CFB25, and the first since Oct. 24. As you can imagine, given how the Louisville football program performed in the time since then, there are quite a few updates - both good and bad - for the Cardinals.
So which Louisville players have seen their ratings adjusted since launch? Below are the biggest ratings changes on the Cardinals, and the roster as a whole:
Changes from Launch Roster
- RB Isaac Brown: 83 OVR (+16)
- DT Jared Dawson: 83 OVR (+9)
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks: 90 OVR (+8)
- ROLB Stanquan Clark: 83 OVR (+8)
- DT Dezmond Tell: 81 OVR (+7)
- DT Rene Konga: 79 OVR (+6)
- PK Brock Travelstead: 75 OVR (+6)
- FS Tamarion McDonald: 83 OVR (+5)
- WR Chris Bell: 82 OVR (+4)
- LE Ramon Puryear: 74 OVR (+4)
- LE Ashton Gillotte: 93 OVR (+3)
- LT Monroe Mills: 83 OVR (+3)
- RE Tramel Logan: 81 OVR (+3)
- RB Keyjuan Brown: 78 OVR (+3)
- RG Austin Collins: 75 OVR (+3)
- SS D'Angelo Hutchinson: 75 OVR (+3)
- WR Jahlil McClain: 69 OVR (+3)
- QB Tyler Shough: 86 OVR (+2)
- RB Maurice Turner: 80 OVR (+2)
- QB Harrison Bailey: 75 OVR (+2)
- WR JoJo Stone: 67 OVR (+2)
- MLB T.J. Quinn: 85 OVR (+1)
- C Pete Nygra: 81 OVR (+1)
- SS M.J. Griffin: 80 OVR (+1)
- WR Jadon Thompson: 76 OVR (+1)
- LG Michael Gonzalez: 84 OVR (-1)
- RT Jonathan Mendoza: 79 OVR (-1)
- MLB Jurriente Davis: 78 OVR (-1)
- RE Myles Jernigan: 76 OVR (-1)
- SS Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR (-1)
- P Brady Hodges: 67 OVR (-1)
- CB Quincy Riley: 90 OVR (-2)
- RB Donald Chaney Jr.: 78 OVR (-2)
- FS Benjamin Perry: 77 OVR (-2)
- MLB T.J. Capers: 76 OVR (-2)
- WR Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR (-2)
- CB Tahveon Nicholson: 82 OVR (-3)
- LG Lance Robinson: 74 OVR (-4)
- FB Duane Martin: 73 OVR (-5)
Note: Joe Crocker, Jathan Hatch, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Tayon Holloway, Mark Redman, Madden Sanker, William Spencer and Corey Thornton added after launch.
Quarterback
- Tyler Shough: 86 OVR
- Brady Allen: 76 OVR
- Harrison Bailey: 75 OVR
- Pierce Clarkson: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Deuce Adams
Running Back
- Isaac Brown: 83 OVR
- Maurice Turner: 80 OVR
- Keyjuan Brown: 78 OVR
- Donald Chaney Jr.: 78 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Duke Watson
Wide Receiver
- Ja'Corey Brooks: 90 OVR
- Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
- Chris Bell: 82 OVR
- Jimmy Calloway: 78 OVR
- Jadon Thompson: 76 OVR
- Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR
- Jahlil McClain: 69 OVR
- JoJo Stone: 67 OVR
- Cataurus Hicks: 66 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr.
Tight End
- Mark Redman: 83 OVR
- Jamari Johnson: 78 OVR
- Nate Kurisky: 77 OVR
- Izayah Cummings: 76 OVR
- Duane Martin: 73 OVR*
Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Jaleel Skinner
*as a fullback
Offensive Line
- Michael Gonzalez: 84 OVR
- Monroe Mills: 83 OVR
- Pete Nygra: 81 OVR
- Renato Brown: 80 OVR
- Jonathan Mendoza: 79 OVR
- Austin Collins: 75 OVR
- Rasheed Miller: 75 OVR
- Madden Sanker: 75 OVR
- Lance Robinson: 74 OVR
- Makhete Gueye: 73 OVR
- Joe Crocker: 69 OVR
- Victor Cutler: 68 OVR
- Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Fred Johnson, Trevonte Sylvester, Jimmy Williams III
Interior Defensive Line
- Thor Griffith: 86 OVR
- Jared Dawson: 83 OVR
- Jordan Guerad: 83 OVR
- Dezmond Tell: 81 OVR
- Rene Konga: 79 OVR
- Selah Brown: 74 OVR
- William Spencer: 72 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Saadiq Clements
Defensive End
- Ashton Gillotte: 93 OVR
- Mason Reiger: 80 OVR
- Tramel Logan: 81 OVR
- Myles Jernigan: 76 OVR
- Adonijah Green: 75 OVR
- Richard Kinley II: 74 OVR
- Ramon Puryear: 74 OVR
- Maurice Davis: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Micah Carter, Xavier Porter
Linebacker
- T.J. Quinn: 85 OVR
- Stanquan Clark: 83 OVR
- Jurriente Davis: 78 OVR
- T.J. Capers: 76 OVR
- Dan Foster Jr.: 73 OVR
- Antonio Watts: 73 OVR
- Trent Carter: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: None (Benjamin Perry is listed as a safety).
Cornerback
- Quincy Riley: 90 OVR
- Corey Thornton: 85 OVR
- Tahveon Nicholson: 82 OVR
- Tayon Holloway: 76 OVR
- Aaron Williams: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Rae'Mon Mosby
Safety
- Tamarion McDonald: 83 OVR
- M.J. Griffin: 80 OVR
- Benjamin Perry: 77 OVR
- Devin Neal: 76 OVR
- D'Angelo Hutchinson: 75 OVR
- Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
- Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR
- Jathan Hatch: 69 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: None
Special Teams
- Placekicker Brock Travelstead: 75 OVR
- Punter Brady Hodges: 67 OVR
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
