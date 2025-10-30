Louisville's Updated EA Sports College Football 26 Player Ratings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been over three months since the release of 'EA Sports College Football 26,' but we finally have a ratings update.
On Thursday, the folks at EA Sports released their first major player ratings and attributes update for CFB26 since the game came out back on July 7. As you can imagine, given how the Louisville football program has performed to start the year, there are quite a few updates - both good and bad - for the Cardinals.
Despite Louisville's offense being inconsistent at times, their offensive rating got a plus-two bump, and now stands at an 85. With the defense excelling in the first half of the season, the Cardinals' defensive rating is now at an 86 - which is an improvent of plus-four. As a result, UofL improved from being an 82 overall team to 85 overall.
So which Louisville players got their ratings adjusted? Below are the new overall ratings for all of the Louisville players, sorted by new overall ratings, biggest changes, and the roster as a whole:
New Overall Ratings
- RB Isaac Brown: 94 OVR (+1)
- WR Chris Bell: 91 OVR (+2)
- DE Clev Lubin: 87 OVR (+2)
- LB T.J. Quinn: 87 OVR (+2)
- C Pete Nygra: 86 OVR (+4)
- RB Duke Watson: 86 OVR (-1)
- DT Rene Konga: 84 OVR (+3)
- LB Antonio Watts: 83 OVR (+10)
- DE Wesley Bailey: 81 OVR (+3)
- SS D'Angelo Hutchinson: 81 OVR (+3)
- RB Keyjuan Brown: 80 OVR (+1)
- TE Nate Kurisky: 79 OVR (+1)
- CB Jabari Mack: 79 OVR (+1)
- RT Rasheed Miller: 78 OVR (+3)
- LB T.J. Capers: 75 OVR (-1)
- LG Jordan Church: 75 OVR (-1)
- RT Lance Robinson: 75 OVR (+2)
- LG Mahamane Moussa: 73 OVR (-2)
- LB Kalib Perry: 73 OVR (-1)
- PK Nick Keller: 71 OVR (+4)
- P Carter Schwartz: 71 OVR (-2)
- CB Rae'mon Mosby: 70 OVR (-1)
Biggest Changes
- LB Antonio Watts: 83 OVR (+10)
- C Pete Nygra: 86 OVR (+4)
- PK Nick Keller: 71 OVR (+4)
- DT Rene Konga: 84 OVR (+3)
- DE Wesley Bailey: 81 OVR (+3)
- SS D'Angelo Hutchinson: 81 OVR (+3)
- RT Rasheed Miller: 78 OVR (+3)
- WR Chris Bell: 91 OVR (+2)
- DE Clev Lubin: 87 OVR (+2)
- LB T.J. Quinn: 87 OVR (+2)
- RT Lance Robinson: 75 OVR (+2)
- RB Isaac Brown: 94 OVR (+1)
- RB Keyjuan Brown: 80 OVR (+1)
- TE Nate Kurisky: 79 OVR (+1)
- CB Jabari Mack: 79 OVR (+1)
- RB Duke Watson: 86 OVR (-1)
- LB T.J. Capers: 75 OVR (-1)
- LG Jordan Church: 75 OVR (-1)
- LB Kalib Perry: 73 OVR (-1)
- CB Rae'mon Mosby: 70 OVR (-1)
- LG Mahamane Moussa: 73 OVR (-2)
- P Carter Schwartz: 71 OVR (-2)
Quarterback
- Miller Moss: 85 OVR
- Deuce Adams: 71 OVR
- Mason Mims: 70 OVR
- Brady Allen: 66 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Running Back
- Isaac Brown: 94 OVR
- Duke Watson: 86 OVR
- Keyjuan Brown: 80 OVR
- Jamarice Wilder: 76 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr.
Wide Receiver
- Chris Bell: 91 OVR
- Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
- TreyShun Hurry: 79 OVR
- Dacari Collins: 77 OVR
- Bobby Golden: 76 OVR
- Antonio Meeks: 75 OVR
- Kris Hughes: 72 OVR
- T.J. McWilliams: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Brock Coffman
Tight End
- Jacob Stewart: 81 OVR
- Jaleel Skinner: 80 OVR
- Nate Kurisky: 79 OVR
- Grant Houser: 74 OVR
- Davon Mitchell: 73 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman
Offensive Line
- Pete Nygra: 86 OVR
- Rasheed Miller: 78 OVR
- Makylan Pounders: 78 OVR
- Jordan Church: 75 OVR
- Lance Robinson: 75 OVR
- Naeer Jackson: 74 OVR
- Michael Flores: 74 OVR
- Mahamane Moussa: 73 OVR
- Sam Secrest: 71 OVR
- Trevonte Sylvester: 70 OVR
- Carter Guillaume: 70 OVR
- Victor Cutler: 69 OVR
- Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR
- Fred Johnson: 66 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Gradey Anthony, Tyler Folmar, Cameron Gorin, Jimmy Williams III
Interior Defensive Line
- Jordan Guerad: 84 OVR
- Rene Konga: 84 OVR
- Denzel Lowry: 83 OVR
- Selah Brown: 74 OVR
- Jerry Lawson: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Bailey Abercrombie
Defensive End
- Clev Lubin: 87 OVR
- Wesley Bailey: 81 OVR
- Adonijah Green: 77 OVR
- C.J. May: 75 OVR
- Justin Beadles: 73 OVR
- Micah Carter: 72 OVR
- Dillon Smith: 70 OVR
- *Kendrick Gilbert: 68 OVR
- Eric Hazzard: 68 OVR
- Maurice Davis: 67 OVR
- Xavier Porter: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
*as an outside linebacker
Linebacker
- Stanquan Clark: 87 OVR
- T.J. Quinn: 87 OVR
- Antonio Watts: 83 OVR
- T.J. Capers: 75 OVR
- Kalib Perry: 73 OVR
- Caleb Matelau: 68 OVR
- Trent Carter: 67 OVR
- Cameron White: 65 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Nigel Williams
Cornerback
- Tayon Holloway: 81 OVR
- Jabari Mack: 79 OVR
- Justin Agu: 78 OVR
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 74 OVR
- Antonio Harris: 70 OVR
- Rae'mon Mosby: 70 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Safety
- D'Angelo Hutchinson: 81 OVR
- JoJo Evans: 80 OVR
- Corey Gordon Jr.: 77 OVR
- Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
- Blake Ruffin: 74 OVR
- Micah Rice: 69 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: N/A
Special Teams
- Placekicker Nick Keller: 71 OVR
- Punter Carter Schwartz: 71 OVR
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
- Top Kick and Punt Returner - Caullin Lacy: 94 OVR
