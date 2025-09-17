Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might not have faced the meat of their schedule yet, but regardless, they went into their bye week with a 2-0 record. After easily dispatching of Eastern Kentucky with a 51-17 win, they were able to scrap out a 28-14 victory over James Madison before heading into the bye.
Next up, the Cardinals will return to action this weekend, hosting Bowling Green at L&N Stadium. Kickoff against the Falcons is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Falcons, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Bowling Green stands at a 72 overall with a 71 offensive rating and a 69 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Falcons' respective ratings have not changed.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Bowling Green playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Falcons in a CPU controlled matchup below:
(Photo of Duke Watson: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
