Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 3 vs. Bowling Green

During our Preseason CFB26 Preview Series, the Cardinals were barely able to squeak out win. Can they win in much more convincing fashion this time around?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might not have faced the meat of their schedule yet, but regardless, they went into their bye week with a 2-0 record. After easily dispatching of Eastern Kentucky with a 51-17 win, they were able to scrap out a 28-14 victory over James Madison before heading into the bye.

Next up, the Cardinals will return to action this weekend, hosting Bowling Green at L&N Stadium. Kickoff against the Falcons is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Falcons, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

Louisville is now regarded as an 82 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 82 defense rating, while Bowling Green stands at a 72 overall with a 71 offensive rating and a 69 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Falcons' respective ratings have not changed.

So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Bowling Green playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Falcons in a CPU controlled matchup below:

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

