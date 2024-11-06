Louisville Cracks First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With as much debate as the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll both drum up, neither poll truly matters in this day and age of college football. The one that does, which is the College Football Playoff rankings, dropped their first poll of 2024 on Tuesday.
The Louisville football program came in at No. 25 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 Poll but unranked in the most recent USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and the CFP selection committee sided in favor of the AP Top 25, placing them at the No. 22 spot in their first rankings of 2024.
It marks the seventh straight appearance in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the Cardinals (6-3, 4-2 ACC) after being named in all six last season.
It's a well-earned spot in the first CFP rankings after what Louisville was able to accomplish this past Saturday. Heading into Death Valley, the Cardinals dominated then-No. 11 Clemson for a majority of the night, securing their first ever win over the Tigers with a resounding 33-21 victory.
Next up, Louisville heads into their second and final bye week, and will head to Stanford when they return to action. Kickoff against the Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Full College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (2024 Week 11)
- Oregon (9-0)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Miami (9-0)
- Texas (7-1)
- Penn State (7-1)
- Tennessee (7-1)
- Indiana (9-0)
- BYU (8-0)
- Notre Dame (7-1)
- Alabama (6-2)
- Boise State (7-1)
- SMU (8-1)
- Texas A&M (7-2)
- LSU (6-2)
- Ole Miss (7-2)
- Iowa State
- Pitt (7-1)
- Kansas State (7-2)
- Colorado (6-2)
- Washington State (7-1)
- Louisville (6-3)
- Clemson (6-2)
- Missouri (6-2)
- Army (8-0)
