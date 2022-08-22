Skip to main content

Louisville OL Caleb Chandler Named to 2022 AP Preseason All-America Team

The offensive guard for the Cardinals is heading into the 2022 season as one of the top linemen in the country,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler has been named to the 2022 iteration of the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the AP announced Monday.

Chandler was named to the First-Team Offense, alongside USC's Andrew Vorhees at the guard position. He's one of eight ACC players to be named a First-Team or Second-Team selection, with Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Breese also making the First-Team at lineman.

This is far from the only preseason accolade Chandler has secured leading up to the 2022 season. He was also named a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Walter Camp, Sporting News and Pro Football Focus; a preseason All-ACC selection; while also being named to the preseason watch lists for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy Award.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound guard was the top performer on arguably the most underrated offensive line in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The redshirt junior helped the Cardinals average 209.8 yards on the ground per game, with the overall offense finishing the season averaging 446.2 yards - which was 21st in FBS - and 31.6 points per game.

Not only was the Jefferson, Ga. native voted as a First Team All-ACC selection for his efforts, but he was also named as on of the top 101 players from the 2021 season according to Pro Football Focus.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals are set to kickoff the 2022 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Caleb Chandler: Michael Wade - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

