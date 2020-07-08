Louisville Report
Louisville athletics preparing for fall schedule with changes in mind

samdraut

Louisville athletics is preparing for its fall season of sports to start as scheduled, but the notion that plans might be altered due to COVID-19 add an entirely uncharted dynamic.

“All we can do is prepare for what we have on the schedule today,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “Certainly you have to be thinking about other scenarios along the way.”

With around 275 student-athletes back on campus as part of the phased return, Louisville facilities are open for voluntary athletic workouts led by the training staff.

The men’s basketball team suspended its workouts for two weeks after two players tested positive for COVID-19, but with the season opener scheduled for less than two months away, football is on the shortest timeline.

Tyra has been pleased with the protocols and procedures intended to keep student-athletes healthy, but doesn’t plan to push any boundaries as the football team prepares for the 2020 season.

“You can’t let the economics drive the safety issues here,” Tyra said. “That’s why I am willing to be cautious with the timetables.”

Tyra participates in meetings with athletic directors, estimating that decisions for how ACC schools will handle football will come around Aug. 1 to Aug. 10.

He expects the NCAA to adopt policies initiated by Power-5 schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In-person attendance for fans remains one of the largest unanswered questions that is continuing to be modified.

Fan seating at Cardinal Stadium is subject to change as guidelines are put into place. Regardless of capacity, staff is necessary around the stadium for the fan experience.

“Whether you’re at 10% capacity or 75%, you’re still going to have concession, you’re still going to have entry gates, you’re going to have personnel around,” Tyra said.

With football practices set to start in several weeks and the entirety of Louisville’s student-athlete body returned in early August, uncertainty still remains because of COVID-19.

In an incomparable experience, teams could be unable to participate in schedule competitions this fall if too many student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in any given week.

“You have to be prepared for that,” Tyra said. “That’s where you get into situations where it’s no competition or a forfeit. Those are things that we are going to be dealing with for the first time.”

