Louisville WR Chris Bell Named a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell was named one of 13 semifinalists for the 2025 Biletnikoff Award.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot or inside receiver, wing back, or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a finalist in 2020 and other tight ends were semifinalists in other years. Moreover, the Biletnikoff Award is a single season, not career, award.
One of the top receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Bell leads the Cardinals with 67 receptions for 871 yards and six touchdowns. The native of Yazoo, Miss., Bell has recorded a pair of 100-yard games this season, recording 135 yards in a loss to Pittsburgh and establishing new career highs with 12 receptions for 170 yards and two scores against Virginia.
Bell ranks third in the Atlantic Coast Conference in receptions and stands eight nationally and is second in the league in yards and 12th in the country.
The Biletnikoff Award's semifinalists, three finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted.
Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
The Biletnikoff Award candidate eligibility and voting criteria, transparently explicit and detailed, are available for review at BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria.
Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2025 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists, finalists (three receivers), and the winner. In the closest contest in years, the FanVote tally provided the one-vote margin of victory for 2013 winner Brandin Cooks of Oregon State.
