Chris Bell 2026 NFL Draft Profile

Prospect: Chris Bell Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Louisville

Year: True Senior

Background

Born June 7, 2004 (age 21). A native of Yazoo City, Miss., Bell was a three-year letterman in football during his prep career - two at Yazoo City HS and one at Greenville Christian as a senior. In that final season, Bell caught 35 receptions for 828 yards and 14 touchdown. He also lettered in basketball and track & field.

Bell was not a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school finishing as the No. 1,307 recruit in the Class of 2022. He originally committed to Southern Miss as a junior, but started to get high-major interest when he transferred to Greenville Christian. During the early signing period following his senior season, Bell flipped to Louisville to play for then-UofL head coach Scott Satterfield.

As a true freshman in 2022, Bell was able to earn a rotational role and crack the two-deep. While he only caught seven passes for 105 yards that season, he still played the fifth-most offensive snaps among UofL's wide receivers (177).

Satterfield left Louisville for Cincinnati following that season, but Bell opted to stay with the Cardinals and play for new head coach Jeff Brohm. He was rewarded with a starting role, and wound up being WR2 behind Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash. In 14 games and 11 starts, Bell hauled in 29 catches for 407 yards - both second only to Thrash - and two touchdowns.

Bell was once again WR2 in 2024, this time behind Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks, but saw his overall game once again take a step forward. Starting all 13 games, he caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdown (as well as two end-around rushes for 43), all of which were second on the team to Brooks.

As a senior, Bell not only was able to finally elevate himself to WR1 at Louisville, he was one of the best pass catchers in all of the ACC. He started the first 11 games of the season, catching 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns, earning First-Team All-ACC honors along the way.

Unfortunately, Bell was robbed of the chance to earn a 1,000-yard season. In the penultimate game at the regular season at SMU, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, sidelining him for the Governor's Cup vs. Kentucky and Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo.

Measurements

At the NFL Combine, Bell measured in at 6 feet and 1 7/8 inches (6047) and 222 pounds, along with 10" hands and 31 3/4″ arms. Due to his ACL injury, he did not participate in agility drills at the NFL Combine or Louisville's Pro Day.

Scouting Report

Strengths

Is the complete package in terms of athletic intangibles. Has a big frame, high level play strength to go with it, and speed/explosiveness you don't see often on a body like his.

Has upper level body control in traffic, on the sideline, and on throws that are outside of the average receiver's catch radius.

Improved each season in terms of consistency with his hands. Only had three drops for a 4.0 percent drop rate in 2025.

Run-after-catch ability is underrated for a possession receiver. Has routinely shown the ability to take good angles after the catch and burn defensive backs in the open field.

Weaknesses

Not very refined in his route running. Breaks in his routes aren't super crisp, and he doesn't run a diverse route tree (mainly slants, crosses/drags and shallow outs).

Struggles against press coverage on the line of scrimmage despite his bulky frame and high play strength. Ability to generate separation is man coverage is just okay.

Can sometimes let his emotions get the better of him. Committed 16 penalties over last three seasons, including six as a senior.

ACL injury is obviously a slight red flag. That being said, Bell is one schedule with recovery and should be ready by training camp.

NFL Comparison

A.J. Brown (Ole Miss: 2016-18, Tennessee Titans: 2019-21, Philadelphia Eagles: 2022-present)

Highlights

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(Photo of Chris Bell: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)