ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Regardless if one is a casual or a diehard sports fan, they've probably heard the term "coach speak" at one point or another.

Fire up any interview or press conference with a head coach or an assistant, and odds are, you won't have to wait long to hear the cliches almost every coach has in their rolodex. Very rarely do coaches freely speak their mind in the public eye, usually falling back on the tried and true jargon regarding practice, game day and anywhere in between.

Usually the only time where you will hear a coach give their true stances on the opposition is among their inner circles or anonymously. That's exactly what Athlon Sports did, recently asking the coaching staffs at all 17 ACC programs their true opinions of their conference foes in 2026 under the guise of anonymity.

When it came to discussing Louisville, there was actually some doubt cast on the direction of the program under Jeff Brohm. While one anonymous coach gave positive feedback, saying that Lincoln Kienholz is going to turn some heads, the other three questioned various aspects of the Cardinals.

“They got a good portal quarterback. (Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz) is gonna be better than what people anticipate.”



“They’ll be decent, but, overall, there’s a little less excitement in the program than there was two years ago.”



“I think the (Louisville general manager) Vince Marrow deal is weird, and my guess is that it won’t go well in the long run. Just from player evaluation and getting the right players, I don’t know that he and (Louisville coach Jeff Brohm) totally see eye to eye with that. Long term, is that the guy to hitch your wagon to? I don’t know.”



“Losing their offensive line coach (Richard Owens), who was really good and ended up at Alabama, that’s a big loss for them.” Anonymous ACC Coaches to Athlon Sports

Sure, in a vaccum, a program is going to generate more hype on the heels of a 10-win season (like Louisville did in 2023) than following back-to-back nine win campaigns. However, thanks to the amount of playmakers retained and the portal class coming in, the Cardinals are still producing a good amount of buzz heading into 2026. In fact, Louisville has regularly produced top-25 buzz, with some tabbing them as a contender in the ACC and someone who could College Football Playoff.

The anonymous quote speculating that Vince Marrow won't work at Louisville is... interesting to say the least. If the quote was simply that Brohm favors portal recruiting while Marrow favors high school recruiting, then I wouldn't give any pushback at all. But in the first year that Marrow has been on the job, Louisville has recruited very well on both front. Plus Brohm and Marrow have a long-standing relationship prior to being co-workers, so I'm not entirely sure why this coach

With the final quote regarding Owens, this anonymous coach isn't completely off base. Owens was very good as an X's and O's coach and developer, but at the same time, he was not someone who had much success on the recruiting trail. If Dale Williams, who stepped in as the new offensive line coach, can help guide the line to a good 2026, then Owens' loss might not be as bad as this coach projects.

Year four of the Brohm era is scheduled to kick off against Ole Miss in on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

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(Photo of jeff Brohm: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)