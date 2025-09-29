Louisville WR Chris Bell Named East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive Player of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell has been named the East-West Shrine Bowl's Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout is coming off of a career performance against Pitt, catching 10 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. His receptions and yardage marks were both career-highs, and it was the third 100-yard game of his collegiate career.
The senior from Yazoo City, Miss. had had a good start to his final season at the college level. He's started all four games so far this season, logging 23 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns in the process. His 83.0 yards per game is fifth in the ACC and 28th in the FBS.
Bell has made steady improvements each year in college, and is coming off of a career year. Starting all 13 games in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound outside receiver caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were second on the team to Ja'Corey Brooks.
Up to this point in his collegiate career, all of which has been spent at Louisville, Bell has 102 receptions for 1,581 yards and eight touchdowns. He is 25th in program history in terms of receptions, and 23rd in receiving yards.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images )
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky