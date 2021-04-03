FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Louisville Transfer WR Christian Fitzpatrick Commits to Michigan State

The younger brother of former star wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick has found a new home just three days after entering the transfer portal.
(Photo of Christian Fitzpatrick: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LANSING, Mich. - Just three days after entering the transfer portal, former Louisville wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has already found a new home. The younger brother of former star wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick announced Saturday that he has committed to Michigan State.

Due to a multitude of injuries in his first collegiate season, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout played in just one game as a freshman - a start in the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest. He logged no stats for the game.

Also: Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Pro Day

The native of Southfield, Mich., which is roughly one hour away from Michigan State, was a member of the Class of 2020 - the first full recruiting cycle under head coach Scott Satterfield. He was previously a Washington State commit before flipping to the Cardinals.

Fitzpatrick finished his senior season for Southfield A&T with 33 receptions for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per catch in the process. He was selected First Team All-Metro as a result.

Louisville was already heading into next season with a relatively inexperienced wide receiver room following the loss of both his older brother and slot receiver Tutu Atwell. The younger Fitzpatrick was projected to compete with Justin Marshall at the X-receiver spot.

The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

