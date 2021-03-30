Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Pro Day

(Photo of Scott Satterfield via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville football program held the 2021 iteration of their annual Pro Day at Cardinal Stadium, the Howard Schnellenberger Complex and the Trager Center. Nine players from the 2020 team took part, highlighted by running back Javian Hawkins, and wide receivers Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick. An additional nine players from the 2019 team were invited to participate as well.

Following the Pro Day, head coach Scott Satterfield took some time to meet with the media. He discussed the overall performance, their three main NFL draft prospects, other standout performances, special teams, and more.

Below is the transcript from the press conference:

(On the 2019 players being included in the Pro Day)

Well we just felt that it was only fair and right to bring back those guys from the 2019 season that didn't get an opportunity. Just to bring them back, to give them the chance. For a lot of those guys, it's gonna be their last opportunity and chance to kind of show their stuff. It'll put some closure on some things, at least say 'hey, I got an opportunity, and made the most of it'. And you may never know, somebody may need a player like that. So to have them come out, it was nice to get to see him again, then obviously to see our guys from last season come out, compete and a have a good day was awesome to see.



(On his thoughts of the performances from the 2020 participants)

I thought they did a great job, they looked good. A lot of times when those guys - most of them went away for a little bit and came back, and obviously had done a lot of work. Their bodies were looking good. I thought they competed well out there. Obviously, they want to be the best they can possibly be, but I thought they had some very solid days. The three guys offensive guys, I think all ran well. But I think other guys - (Jared) Goldwire ran well. He's a big human that can run, so I think he'll have a great opportunity. I thought out of that bunch, I think several of those guys will get drafted, and then some more guys will have opportunities to be on teams. I thought it was a good day overall.



(On if he was surprised to see Dez Fitzpatrick run a 4.46 40-Yard dash)

I wasn't surprised. I mean, I felt that Dez would be in the 4.4 range He's always ran well since we've been here. If you go back to some of the games that he played - I mean think about Boston College last year when he hit the sideline, and nobody's gonna catch him He's a big, athletic, fast runner. He's strong, he's willing to block, he'll be a special teams player in the league - I think that'll create value for him. He's that kind of do-it-all type player, so I think he'll have an opportunity to really do some great things in the NFL, and hopefully play for a while. Here's the other thing about Dez, he's a hard worker. The last two and a half to three months, he's been training hard and working hard. I knew that he would come out on a day like today, to be able to train for a 40 - not just training for football. I knew that he would have a good time, and lay a time down that is gonna turn some heads.



(On his reaction to Tutu Atwell weighing in at 155)

People are gonna make some comments about the size there. Obviously, if he could gain some weight, then obviously he'd be a little bit stronger and bigger. But I think he's gonna be fine. Once he again continues to grow, and get older, he's gonna put on some more weight, and just naturally - he's a guy that burns metabolism fast. But I think - they're not drafting him whether he's 160, or 165 or 170 even, they're drafting him because he can run, and he's a playmaker. The thing about the NFL, people have asked me about the comparison. I coached at FIU with T.Y. Hilton ahead of his junior and senior year, and T.Y. was a little bit bigger. He was 170 pounds coming out, but I think the thing about the NFL - they don't put their hands on them like they do in college. When you're in college as a wide receiver, they're grabbing you a bunch, and they're getting away with it. In the NFL, once they get past the five yards, they gotta let them run. I think the thing about that, is that they're going to be freed up, and he's going to use that speed. He can run with anybody. The thing about Tutu, is he has great game speed. He can come out here and run a fast time on the 40, but he plays fast. There's a big difference there with some of the guys across the country that are posting these great times - go watch your film. Now, if they play that way, then great. But I think he plays that fast. So, once he gets to that level out there and he gets it loose in the secondary, they're not catching him. He's got great speed, and he can catch the football, so I'm not worried about being 155 pounds. I think he's gonna be fine once he gets up there and starts practicing. He's gonna turn heads.



(On if he thinks Javian Hawkins can catch balls out of the backfield at the next level)

Yeah. He had some good balls today. He had a couple balls that were behind, and he made the catch. He's certainly capable of catching the football out of the backfield. He's got to be able to do that at the next level. He's not the big 230-pound running back, he's not gonna be that. People are gonna look at him and say, 'Is he going to be a third down back?', and he certainly can. But he runs a lot heavier than what he plays at. Like for us, he's around 185-188, somewhere in that range - he runs like a 200-pound back. He plays a lot more solid than he really is. But yeah, he's gonna be able to catch the ball out of the backfield, do some things like that. He's versatile, I think is probably the biggest thing. Probably the bigger question mark with him will be just the pass pro, the protection. Because you're not 230 to be able to block those linebackers if they come. If they free release him and all that, then he'll be able to do some great things in the pass game.



(On CB Marlon Character's performance, and how that helped his draft stock)

Marlon, I knew he would test well also. He's a really, really, good sized DB that can run. The one thing that he did for us that was outstanding, was his special teams play. He was one of our best special teams players we had. We talked about always trying to create value, he's going to create value for himself in that regard. He certainly helped himself today. I would say that without a doubt, he is going to get a call at some point. Who knows, hopefully he'll get drafted, but I know without a doubt he'll be on somebody's team as we head into the summer. He's a guy that has a lot of versatility to play that corner, but he also could be a nickel and defend in the slot. Then he certainly is going to be on the special teams. I'm not surprised what he did. He's got a great work ethic, always brought it every single day. He was a guy that we talked to about - he potentially could have came back and have one more year. But for him to come out, I think he's gonna have a great opportunity and great chance to make a team.



(On if he thinks players are more open to the idea of special teams to get a foothold in the NFL)

Yeah, I think so. Coming in, all these guys think they're a running back, or wide receiver, or whatever their specialty is. Then they start to learn, and also realize and see - because they're starting to have more conversation with maybe some guys that have gone on and been at that level, and they come back and tell them you got to try to create value for yourself, and a way to do that is on the teams. If I'm just a wide receiver, and I'm not willing to run down on a punt team and cover a punt, then maybe they'll go find someone else. I think as they unlearn that after being here a couple years, I think they they start realizing, 'listen coach, put me on some teams. Let me show that I can do that'. We really try to stress that. For our guys are starting on defense, and our skill positions on offense, we're going to try to put them on two teams, to where they can showcase that. But you're right and correct in saying that once they get closer, and they say, 'Man, I may have this opportunity at the next level to make some money playing this game, then let me create some more value'. There's no better way to do that than being on special teams.



(On balancing the wear and tear between offense & defense and special teams)

We sit and we talk about it, because there's obviously some guys that that could play and start on offense or defense and special teams, but yet they're really valuable as an offense or defensive player. So you say, okay, let's put them on these two, and then let a young player maybe get on the other two. I think for us, if he's so valuable on the teams, then we'll leave them on. But we do try to cultivate maybe the younger guys at some point, trying to put them on those teams and let them play, because maybe they're a backup on offense or defense. Then you try to just get them in the game, and let them play some some special teams. So there's probably a fine line there. I think, like Hawkins - Hawk wanted to be probably be on some more teams for us. He was so valuable as a running back, we tried to limit a little bit of an aspect on special teams, but I think he'll be another one of those players that really didn't play as much on special teams for us, and when he gets there, that'll be a valuable piece for him. Because if you are a guy who maybe is an every down back, then you got to do something else. He'll be able to do that.



(On the Pro Day being players' lone opportunity to showcase in front of scouts, and if they were nervous because of it)

It is, but I think for these young people, they want to play. They try to put a lot of stock in this one day, and it is important. It's a very important day. But I also think that they have to realize, that their body of work is extremely important also, What you're putting out on film, and what you're doing week in and week out, and how consistent you are, weighs probably more than anything that you can do on one day. I think the one day, when they come in here, they just want to make sure that you can run, or you can you can catch the football, and all those type of things. I think obviously they're important, but I think the body of work that you're putting in is more important. I don't think any of our guys are disappointed. I think they all ran well, they caught the ball well, they proved that they are going to be good players for a day like today. But I think the anxiety these guys - they put in so much work over the last two and a half months, they want it to be a great day for them, and sometimes it weighs on them. Just be who you are, and come out here and do it, and I think they did that.



(On what he tells his players between now and the Draft in order to calm their nerves)

Again, what we talked about - their body of work, what they were able to do, and then what they did today. They got to feel good about where they are, and they can't really worry about it. At this point, unless you're having some interviews with teams, which I'm sure they will, just make sure you're ready. If you do have interviews, put a pen in your hand and you can draw whatever they need you to draw up, and recite what they need you to recite, and those type of things. So the mental aspect of the game, I think maybe if I was a team, I'd try to try to figure those type of things out. They have to be sharp with that. But other than that, you put your work in, and it's out of your control at this point. Wherever you go, then be ready to go, and go put everything you can into it. I think the biggest thing for really all our players, is wherever you go, be ready to do anything they're asking you to do. That's what they want to see: a guy that's got a great attitude, is going to come in and work hard, and if we need him to run down on kickoffs, then that's what you have to do. That's the way to earn the respect from those coaches, and ownership, and really your teammates that you're playing with. Then after that point, then the sky's the limit. They'll give you more opportunities. I don't know if you can ease the nerves, I think they're gonna be there. Probably just more anxious, really, and ready to get going, and ready to get to work.



(On what he tells teams that are potentially concerns about Tutu Atwell's size)

A lot of teams have asked me about Tutu, but not his size. There hasn't been anybody that's mentioned what his size is, and how it correlates or anything like that. Probably the number one question I've gotten, is comparison - T.Y. Hilton to Tutu. I think that's probably been the most asked question just because I've coached both of them and they've played the same position. Hilton's had a great NFL career, and still going. So I think that's probably been the biggest question about Tutu.



(On how many scouts were present, and if all 32 NFL teams were there)

All 32 teams were here today. I don't have the exact number (on scouts), it was it was a bunch. We had several organizations with multiple people here. We had a great number, great representation of the NFL that was here. I thought, very obviously, that's great to see. We want every team to come out and look at our guys, and hopefully give them a great opportunity. But all you can ask for is all 32 guys represented, all 32 teams, so that was great to see.



(On how big the Pro Day and players going to the league is for recruiting)

Well it's huge, because we're recruiting players right now that all want to play in the NFL. They all want to go play at the highest level of football, and to be able to see every team here represented from the teams, and then also to have players that we feel certain that are going to be drafted high, we're going to have guys that are going to be free agents, so we're going to have a lot of guys that are going to go to get opportunities to go play at the next level. We're certainly going to use it. Every time we talk to a recruit, shoot, we had cameras on everything that was out there today. We'll push all that out to these recruits that obviously want to see what's going on, on a day like today, and it's huge. Because you take these guys - they're going to see themselves in the same shoes that the Fitzpatrick's, Tutu's and Hawkins' and Goldwire's, all the ones that we're recruiting. We're certainly going to use it and to our advantage, and obviously we want the best for our guys that have played here. We want them to go on and do very well, because it helps us continue the program forward.



(On what he thinks Jared Goldwire needs to show teams that he can make it)

I do think he's versatile, I think he can play in an odd front defense. He can play that four technique, kind of what he did for us. But he also played nose, he can play a defensive tackle position as well - three technique. With the kind of agility that he has, and his size, he's a big guy that can run and move. I think probably what they're gonna want to see, is consistency when he's there. Can he do it day in and day out, and bring that kind of work ethic that you're going to need. But I certainly think he can be a playmaker up there. People, one-on-one, have a hard time blocking him when he's playing that D-tackle position. But I do think he's versatile. He's not just going to be a nose. I think he could be defensive in an odd front. I think that's going to bode well for him too, because that obviously creates a little bit more value for him. I think what he ran today is going to help him out, and he'll get an opportunity. He's going to be with a team somewhere. It just comes down to him, and what kind of work ethic he's going to put in day in and day out. I thought he did a good job today.

