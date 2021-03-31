FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick Enters Transfer Portal

The younger brother of former star wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is moving on from the Cardinals.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Christian Fitzpatrick: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville freshman wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has entered the transfer portal and reopened his recruitment, he announced on Wednesday. He is the brother of former star wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Due to a multitude of injuries in his first collegiate season, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout played in just one game - a start in the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest. He logged no stats for the game.

Also: Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Pro Day

The Southfield, Mich. native was a member of the Class of 2020 - the first full recruiting cycle under head coach Scott Satterfield. He was previously a Washington State commit before flipping to the Cardinals.

Fitzpatrick finished his senior season for Southfield A&T with 33 receptions for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per catch in the process. He was selected First Team All-Metro as a result.

Louisville was already heading into next season with a relatively inexperienced wide receiver room following the loss of both his older brother and slot receiver Tutu Atwell. The younger Fitzpatrick was projected to compete with Justin Marshall at the X-receiver spot.

The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_14507182_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick Enters Transfer Portal

USATSI_10710667_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Marshall Transfer Guard Jarrod West Commits to Louisville

USATSI_15200538_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football Announces Home-And-Home Series With Georgia

USATSI_15822131_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Falls to Stanford in Elite Eight

1
Other Sports

Louisville Falls to Cincinnati in Extra Innings

unnamed
Basketball

Former Louisville Signee Bobby Pettiford Commits to Kansas

FSU-UL-64
Football

Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Pro Day

ExvTmUjVcAICX9l
Football

Measurements & Results From Louisville's 2021 Pro Day