Louisville WR Christian Fitzpatrick Enters Transfer Portal

The younger brother of former star wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is moving on from the Cardinals.

(Photo of Christian Fitzpatrick: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville freshman wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has entered the transfer portal and reopened his recruitment, he announced on Wednesday. He is the brother of former star wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Due to a multitude of injuries in his first collegiate season, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout played in just one game - a start in the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest. He logged no stats for the game.

The Southfield, Mich. native was a member of the Class of 2020 - the first full recruiting cycle under head coach Scott Satterfield. He was previously a Washington State commit before flipping to the Cardinals.

Fitzpatrick finished his senior season for Southfield A&T with 33 receptions for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per catch in the process. He was selected First Team All-Metro as a result.

Louisville was already heading into next season with a relatively inexperienced wide receiver room following the loss of both his older brother and slot receiver Tutu Atwell. The younger Fitzpatrick was projected to compete with Justin Marshall at the X-receiver spot.

The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

