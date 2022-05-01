Louisville MLB C.J. Avery Signs UDFA Deal with Bears

Avery is the first former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Louisville middle linebacker C.J. Avery has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears, the program announced Saturday. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound linebacker was one of eight former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and was the first to sign an undrafted free agent deal, with S Qwynnterrio Cole also signing one.

No former Cardinals were taken in this year's draft, with C Cole Bentley, RB Maurice Burkley, OLB/S Jack Fagot, LS Mitch Hall, DE Tabarius Peterson and NT Jacques Turner also going undrafted.

Starting all 13 games during the 2021 season, the Grenada, Miss. native led the team in tackles for the third consecutive season, tallying 97 total tackles (45 solo), with 6.5 of them coming for a loss. He also notched 3.0 sacks, five pass break ups, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery, earning an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Originally joining the program in 2017 as a safety before making the transition to linebacker, Avery finished his Louisville career with 349 tackles (199 solo), which is good for 10th-most in program history. He also finished with 20.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 19 pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 59 total games played.

(Photo of C.J. Avery: Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter