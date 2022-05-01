Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole Signs UDFA Deal with Raiders

Cole is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Louisville safety Qwynnterrio Cole has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to The Athletic's Greg Auman. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back was one of eight former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and was the second to sign an undrafted free agent deal following MLB C.J. Avery. C Cole Bentley also signed a UDFA deal.

No former Cardinals were taken in this year's draft, with RB Maurice Burkley, OLB/S Jack Fagot, LS Mitch Hall, DE Tabarius Peterson and NT Jacques Turner also going undrafted.

Starting all 13 games during the 2021 season with eight starts, the Memphis, Tenn. native was an impact transfer from day one at Louisville. He finished second on the team in tackles with 87, while leading the Cardinals in solo tackles with 65. He also logged 5.0 tackled for loss, six pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback hurry.

Coming over from Alcorn State last offseason, Cole was one of the top talents at the FCS level. He was named a Third-Team FCS Preseason All-American in 2020, although Alcorn State did not play the season due to COVID.

In 2019 as a junior, he logged 86 tackles (49 solo), which was third on the Braves, and a team-best five interceptions that ranked second in the SWAC. For his breakout sophomore season, he led Alcorn State in tackles with 76 (42 solo), and chipped in with 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was named an HBCU All-American for both seasons.

(Photo of Qwynnterrio Cole: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

