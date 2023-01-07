Skip to main content

Louisville Football Class of 2024 Commitments

Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of signing several high caliber prospects in the 2023 cycle, the Louisville football program is gearing up to sign an even better 2024 class under first year head coach Jeff Brohm. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Jan. 7)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 18th nationally
  • Rivals Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 14th nationally
  • On3 Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 5th nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Isaac Brown

Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds
School: Homestead (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State Texas A&M
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9197 (205th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: August 1, 2022

T.J. Capers

Position: Outside Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Columbus
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9951 (7th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: January 7, 2023

(Photo via Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

