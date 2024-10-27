Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It'll be back-to-back primetime games when the Louisville football program hits the road to face Clemson.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 2 will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., the ACC announced Saturday night. It was also announced that the game will be televised on ESPN.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) was able to mount an improbable comeback in their last time out, securing a 31-27 victory at Boston College. The Cardinals gave up 20 unanswered points to the Eagles to start the game, and trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring three straight touchdowns in the final 20 minutes to escape Chestnut Hill with the win.
As for No. 9 Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC), they have looked like a completely different team since their season opener. After getting boat-raced by Georgia to kick off their 2024 campaign, the Tigers have since won six games in a row, winning by an average margin of 27.3 points per game during that span.
Next Saturday will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs, with Clemson owning a perfect 8-0 advantage. Their last matchup came on Nov. 12, 2022, with the Tigers claiming a 31-16 home win.
Louisville travels to Boston College this Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST, while Miami heads into their bye week.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X