Louisville Lands Coastal Carolina Transfer DE Clev Lubin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just scored a massive transfer portal recruiting win on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive end Clev Lubin, who was a First-Team All-Sun Belt honoree with Coastal Carolina this past season, announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He took a visit to UofL earlier this week.
Lubin is now Louisville's top transfer commitment this cycle, coming in as the No. 21 player currently in the portal according the On3's in-house rankings. On3 tabs USC QB Miller Moss, who committed to the Cards last weekend, as the No. 27 player in the portal.
This past season, Lubin was the Chanticleers' top pass rusher, and one of the top defenders in the Sun Belt. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher's 12.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks not only led the team, but were fourth and third, respectively, in the conference. He also collected 44 total tackles (24 solo), three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The Suffern, N.Y. native actually started his career at Army, redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022 before transferring to Iowa Western (JUCO) for the 2023 season. There, Lubin earned First-Team NJCAA All-American honors after tallying 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles - all of which led the team - en route to the NJCAA D1 National Championship.
Lubin is the sixth transfer to commit to Louisville over the last three days, and the 13th portal pickup for the Cardinals overall in this cycle.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Clev Lubin via Coastal Carolina Athletics)
