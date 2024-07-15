EA Sports College Football 25's Player Ratings for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a wait that has spanned over a decade, the much-anticipated return of college football to the video game world is almost here. We are a few days away from the release of 'EA Sports College Football 25,' which is set to drop on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with an early access release set for Monday afternoon. It's the first college football video game to be released since NCAA Football 14 nearly 11 years ago.
While most programs have north of 100 players when accounting for both scholarship players and walk-ons, EA Sports capped each team's roster size to 85. Below are the overall ratings for all of the Louisville players that are included in the game on day one, as well as noting who did not make the launch day roster:
Quarterback
- Tyler Shough: 84 OVR
- Brady Allen: 76 OVR
- Pierce Clarkson: 74 OVR
- Harrison Bailey: 73 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Deuce Adams
Running Back
- Donald Chaney Jr.: 80 OVR
- Maurice Turner: 78 OVR
- Keyjuan Brown: 75 OVR
- Isaac Brown: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Duke Watson
Wide Receiver
- Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
- Ja'Corey Brooks: 82 OVR
- Chris Bell: 78 OVR
- Jimmy Calloway: 78 OVR
- Antonio Meeks: 77 OVR
- Jadon Thompson: 75 OVR
- Cataurus Hicks: 66 OVR
- Jahlil McClain: 66 OVR
- JoJo Stone: 65 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr.
Tight End
- Jamari Johnson: 78 OVR
- Duane Martin: 78 OVR*
- Nate Kurisky: 77 OVR
- Izayah Cummings: 76 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Mark Redman, Jaleel Skinner
*as a fullback
Offensive Line
- Michael Gonzalez: 85 OVR
- Renato Brown: 80 OVR
- Jonathan Mendoza: 80 OVR
- Monroe Mills: 80 OVR
- Pete Nygra: 80 OVR
- Lance Robinson: 78 OVR
- Rasheed Miller: 75
- Makhete Gueye: 73 OVR
- Austin Collins: 72 OVR
- Victor Cutler: 68 OVR
- Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Joe Crocker, Fred Johnson, Madden Sanker, Trevonte Sylvester, Jimmy Williams III
Interior Defensive Line
- Thor Griffith: 86 OVR
- Jordan Guerad: 83 OVR
- Selah Brown: 74 OVR
- Jared Dawson: 74 OVR
- Dezmond Tell: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Saadiq Clements, William Spencer
Defensive End
- Ashton Gillotte: 90 OVR
- Mason Reiger: 80 OVR
- Tramel Logan: 78 OVR
- Myles Jernigan: 77 OVR
- Adonijah Green: 75 OVR
- Richard Kinley II: 74 OVR
- Rene Konga: 73 OVR
- Ramon Puryear: 70 OVR
- Maurice Davis: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Micah Carter, Xavier Porter
Linebacker
- T.J. Quinn: 84 OVR
- Jurriente Davis: 79 OVR
- T.J. Capers: 78 OVR
- Stanquan Clark: 75 OVR
- Dan Foster Jr.: 73 OVR
- Antonio Watts: 73 OVR
- Trent Carter: 67 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: None (Benjamin Perry is listed as a safety).
Cornerback
- Quincy Riley: 92 OVR
- Tahveon Nicholson: 85 OVR
- Aaron Williams: 74 OVR
Scholarship players not in game: Tayon Holloway, Rae'Mon Mosby, Corey Thornton
Safety
- M.J. Griffin: 79 OVR
- Benjamin Perry: 79 OVR
- Tamarion McDonald: 78 OVR
- Devin Neal: 76 OVR
- Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
- Blake Ruffin: 75
- D'Angelo Hutchinson: 72 OVR
- Jathan Hatch
Scholarship players not in game: Jathan Hatch
Special Teams
- Placekicker Brock Travelstead: 69 OVR
- Punter Brady Hodges: 68 OVR
- Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
- Top Kick and Punt Returner - Jimmy Calloway: 96 OVR
