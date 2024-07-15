Louisville Report

EA Sports College Football 25's Player Ratings for Louisville

85 Cardinals will be available to play with at launch.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs before the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cardinal Stadium.
Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs before the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cardinal Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a wait that has spanned over a decade, the much-anticipated return of college football to the video game world is almost here. We are a few days away from the release of 'EA Sports College Football 25,' which is set to drop on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with an early access release set for Monday afternoon. It's the first college football video game to be released since NCAA Football 14 nearly 11 years ago.

While most programs have north of 100 players when accounting for both scholarship players and walk-ons, EA Sports capped each team's roster size to 85. Below are the overall ratings for all of the Louisville players that are included in the game on day one, as well as noting who did not make the launch day roster:

Quarterback

  • Tyler Shough: 84 OVR
  • Brady Allen: 76 OVR
  • Pierce Clarkson: 74 OVR
  • Harrison Bailey: 73 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Deuce Adams

Running Back

  • Donald Chaney Jr.: 80 OVR
  • Maurice Turner: 78 OVR
  • Keyjuan Brown: 75 OVR
  • Isaac Brown: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Duke Watson

Wide Receiver

  • Caullin Lacy: 88 OVR
  • Ja'Corey Brooks: 82 OVR
  • Chris Bell: 78 OVR
  • Jimmy Calloway: 78 OVR
  • Antonio Meeks: 77 OVR
  • Jadon Thompson: 75 OVR
  • Cataurus Hicks: 66 OVR
  • Jahlil McClain: 66 OVR
  • JoJo Stone: 65 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Shaun Boykins Jr.

Tight End

  • Jamari Johnson: 78 OVR
  • Duane Martin: 78 OVR*
  • Nate Kurisky: 77 OVR
  • Izayah Cummings: 76 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Dylan Mesman, Mark Redman, Jaleel Skinner

*as a fullback

Offensive Line

  • Michael Gonzalez: 85 OVR
  • Renato Brown: 80 OVR
  • Jonathan Mendoza: 80 OVR
  • Monroe Mills: 80 OVR
  • Pete Nygra: 80 OVR
  • Lance Robinson: 78 OVR
  • Rasheed Miller: 75
  • Makhete Gueye: 73 OVR
  • Austin Collins: 72 OVR
  • Victor Cutler: 68 OVR
  • Ransom McDermott: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Joe Crocker, Fred Johnson, Madden Sanker, Trevonte Sylvester, Jimmy Williams III

Interior Defensive Line

  • Thor Griffith: 86 OVR
  • Jordan Guerad: 83 OVR
  • Selah Brown: 74 OVR
  • Jared Dawson: 74 OVR
  • Dezmond Tell: 74 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Saadiq Clements, William Spencer

Defensive End

  • Ashton Gillotte: 90 OVR
  • Mason Reiger: 80 OVR
  • Tramel Logan: 78 OVR
  • Myles Jernigan: 77 OVR
  • Adonijah Green: 75 OVR
  • Richard Kinley II: 74 OVR
  • Rene Konga: 73 OVR
  • Ramon Puryear: 70 OVR
  • Maurice Davis: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Micah Carter, Xavier Porter

Linebacker

  • T.J. Quinn: 84 OVR
  • Jurriente Davis: 79 OVR
  • T.J. Capers: 78 OVR
  • Stanquan Clark: 75 OVR
  • Dan Foster Jr.: 73 OVR
  • Antonio Watts: 73 OVR
  • Trent Carter: 67 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: None (Benjamin Perry is listed as a safety).

Cornerback

  • Quincy Riley: 92 OVR
  • Tahveon Nicholson: 85 OVR
  • Aaron Williams: 74 OVR

Scholarship players not in game: Tayon Holloway, Rae'Mon Mosby, Corey Thornton

Safety

  • M.J. Griffin: 79 OVR
  • Benjamin Perry: 79 OVR
  • Tamarion McDonald: 78 OVR
  • Devin Neal: 76 OVR
  • Daeh McCullough: 75 OVR
  • Blake Ruffin: 75
  • D'Angelo Hutchinson: 72 OVR
  • Jathan Hatch

Scholarship players not in game: Jathan Hatch

Special Teams

  • Placekicker Brock Travelstead: 69 OVR
  • Punter Brady Hodges: 68 OVR
  • Long Snapper Shai Kochav: 35 OVR
  • Top Kick and Punt Returner - Jimmy Calloway: 96 OVR

(Photo of Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

