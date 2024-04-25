Texas State Transfer LB Dan Foster Jr. Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed another post-spring ball transfer commitment.
Dan Foster Jr., a linebacker who spent last season at Texas State before entering the portal earlier this month, announced Thursday that he has committed to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
He's the second portal pickup for Louisville in the spring transfer window, joining former Cal edge rusher Myles Jernigan, who committed earlier in the day.
While he spent just one in San Marcos, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound inside linebacker made his mark on the Bobcats' defense. Starting all 13 games, he finished as Texas State's fifth-leading tackler with 52 tackles, while collecting the fourth-most solo tackles at 27. He also collected 3.5 tackles for loss, three QB hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Riviera Beach, Fla. native started his collegiate career at Marshall, but played sparingly during his time in Huntington. In 30 games played over four years with the Thundering Herd, Foster collected just 16 tackles and spent most of his limited snaps on special teams.
With starter Jaylin Alderman entering the portal last week, Foster's addition provides a boost to the overall depth at middle linebacker. T.J. Quinn and Stanquan Clark are likely going to be the starting inside backer duo, with Foster, Jurriente Davis and T.J. Capers in the rotations behind them.
Louisville is now back up to 24 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards have transferred since the 15-day spring portal window opened up on Apr. 16, including four who joined as transfers during the winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Dan Foster Jr. via Texas State University Athletics)
