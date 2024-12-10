Report: Transfer Wide Receivers Dane Key, Omari Kelly to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is set to host a pair of high-profile wide receivers in the coming days.
Kentucky transfer Dane Key is "planning a visit to Louisville early next week," while Middle Tennessee transfer Omari Kelly has a visit to the Cardinals that is "set in stone," according to Rivals' Adam Gorney.
Nebraska, Georgia and South Carolina are also heavily involved with Key, while Michigan State has also locked in a visit with Kelly, per Gorney. He also notes that there continues to be rumors that Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow could potentially join Louisville's staff.
Despite playing under three different offensive coordinators and catching passes from multiple starting quarterbacks, Key's tenure at Kentucky was nothing short of successful. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout caught 126 passes for 1,870 yards, which is fifth-most in program history, as well well as 14 touchdowns in three years with the Wildcats. His 47 receptions for 715 yards this season were both career-bests, but he only caught two touchdowns.
After spending his first two years in college at Auburn but seeing minimal playing time, Kelly made the jump to MTSU for his junior year, and had a breakout season. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound receiver caught a team-tying best 53 passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns, with the latter two numbers coming in second on the Blue Raiders.
The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday, and Louisville has already been lining up visitors over the coming days.
USC quarterback Miller Moss is set to visit later this week, as is FIU offensive lineman Naeer Jackson and WKU linebacker Darius Thomas. Charlotte edge rusher Demon Clowney and Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa visited the Cardinals on the first day the portal opened, while Purdue quarterback Ryan Brown is also in the process of setting up a visit.
So far, Louisville has seen 14 players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens. They are still waiting for their first transfer commitment.
(Photo of Dane Key: Matt Stone - The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
