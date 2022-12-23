Texas Flips '23 Louisville WR Commit DeAndre Moore Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's top-rated commitment in the 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who had been committed to the Cardinals since late May, announced Thursday - the second day of the early signing period - that he has flipped his verbal pledge from Louisville to Texas and signed with the Longhorns.

He is the second Louisville commit to flip during the early signing period, following cornerback Rayquan Adkins' decision to sign with Cincinnati on Wednesday,

Moore had originally been committed to Oklahoma, but opted to decommit from the Sooners this past January following head coach Lincoln Riley's move to USC. It was widely expected that he would follow Riley to the Trojans, but Louisville inserted themselves into the mix immediately after he re-opened his recruitment.

Not long after his commitment to Louisville, he even opted to transfer from Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS to St. John Bosco and team up with fellow Cardinals commits Pierce Clarkson, Jahlil McClain and Aaron Williams.

But as the fall progressed, Texas and Georgia became legitimate threats for a potential flip, as his took official visits to both schools in early November. The risk of a flip increased dramatically this past weekend when Moore opted to take an unofficial visit to Texas instead of another official visit to Louisville right before the start of the early signing period.

Losing Moore is a huge blow to Louisville's recruiting class, as the 6-foot, 185-pound wideout is ranked as high as the No. 77 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9555, he was in line to be Louisville's sixth-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era, and the third-highest from outside of the city of Louisville..

Moore was arguably the top pass catcher for St. John Bosco this season, catching 22 passes for a team-best 483 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He helped the Braves go 13-1 on the year, clinching the CIF State Championship and the MaxPreps National Championship in the process.

Louisville is now back down to a 13-man 2023 recruiting class following Moore's decommitment. The Cardinals inked 12 prospects on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, with Inglewood (Calif.) tight end Jamari Johnson being the lone hold out.

(Photo of DeAndre Moore Jr.: Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

