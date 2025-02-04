Deion Branch Named Louisville's Wide Receivers Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program didn't have to go far to find their next wide receivers coach.
Deion Branch, a former Louisville standout who has served as the Cardinals' Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations since 2021, has been named the program's next wide receivers coach, a source tells Louisville Cardinals On SI and was first reported by 247Sports' Jody Demling.
He replaces Garrick McGee, who took the same position at North Carolina. This is the first staff hire that Jeff Brohm has had to make since he took over as UofL's head coach prior to the 2023 season.
Branch was originally hired by former head coach Scott Satterfield, and served mainly as a liaison to the student-athletes. After Satterfield bolted for Cincinnati, Branch guided the Cardinals to a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati as the interim head coach, then was retained by Brohm after his hiring.
Despite only playing for two seasons with the Cardinals, Branch is one of the top receivers in Louisville history. From 2000-01 as a JUCO transfer from Jones Country, he amassed 143 receptions for 2,204 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. In terms of program history, the receptions total is seventh all-time, the yardage is ninth, and the touchdowns are fourth. His No. 9 jersey is one of Louisville's honored jerseys.
Branch then went on to have a successful 12-year career in the National Football League, playing seven seasons with the New England Patriots and five with the Seattle Seahawks. He totaled 518 receptions for 6,644 yards and 39 touchdowns in 12 seasons.
He played in two Super Bowls with the Patriots, totaling 21 receptions. After an 11-catch/133-yard performance in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles, Branch was named Super Bowl MVP.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Deion Branch: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky