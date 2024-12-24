Louisville Secures Commitment from Charlotte Transfer EDGE Demon Clowney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A busy stretch in the transfer portal for the Louisville football program just got even busier.
Edge rusher Demon Clowney, who spent the last two seasons with Charlotte after starting his career at Ole Miss, announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He is the cousin of NFL star and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end was a pseudo-starter during his two years with the 49ers. Playing in 10 games while making three starts this season, logged 26 tackles (14 solo), six for loss and two sacks. During his first season with Charlotte in 2023, he tallied 33 tackles (13 solo), 4.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games and five starts.
A former top-250 prospect in the Class of 2020, Clowney saw minimal time during his first three seasons in college with Ole Miss. The Baltimore native saw action in just 11 games while in Oxford, collecting 10 tackles (five solo), three for loss and two sacks.
Clowney is the seventh transfer to commit to Louisville over the last six days, and the 14th portal pickup for the Cardinals overall in this cycle.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Demon Clowney via Twitter/X)
