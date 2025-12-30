Report: Louisville QB Deuce Adams to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A potential starter for the Louisville football program next season at the most important position on the field is instead deciding to take his talents elsewhere.

Quarterback Deuce Adams plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Adams is the ninth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl last Tuesday. He's also the 12th scholarship player overall to announce their intent to transfer.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until this Friday, Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller was the co-backup to Miller Moss this past season, and was occasionally inserted in read option scenarios over the course of the year. The redshirt freshman's first career start came at SMU after Moss suffered a foot injury, and he went 12-of-17 for 94 yards, along with seven carries for 14 yards. He played in six total games, going 15-of-21 for 112 yards with 14 rushes for 33 yards.

Coming out of high school, the Austin, Texas native was ranked as the No. 631 prospect in the country. He held offers from Baylor, Cal, North Texas, Washington State and others before choosing Louisville. As a true freshman in 2024, he only played in the season-opener vs. Austin Peay, logging a one-yard carry in the process.

With Moss graduating and fellow co-backup Brady Allen hitting the portal, Adams was in line to compete for the starting quarterback position. With the only other scholarship players being true freshman Mason Mims and incoming freshman Briggs Cherry, Adams seemed to be next in line here.

However, Louisville has made it known that they are in market for a big name quarterback in the portal. Over the last couple weeks, they have been reportedly tied to Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Florida's D.J. Lagway, TCU's Josh Hoover and Old Dominion's Colton Joseph.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Deuce Adams: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)

