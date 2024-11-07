Elite '26 WR Devin Carter Includes Louisville in Top 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been getting in the mix for the high-caliber prospects in the Class of the 2026, and they're making a lot of progress with one of the top wide receivers in the cycle.
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas Country wideout Devin Carter announced his top 11 schools on Thursday, with the Cardinals in the running for his commitment.
It'll be a tough recruitment to win, as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M also made the cut. Carter also holds offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others.
The son of former Florida State running back Dexter Carter, Devin originally committed to the Seminoles back in April of 2023 before backing off of his verbal pledge in January of this year. Louisville extended him an offer this past March.
While the 6-foot-0, 165-pound prospect is a consensus four-star prospect by the four major recruiting services, he is on the cusp of five-star status, and is actually regarded as such by the 247Sports Composite. The metric tabs him as the No. 2 prospect in Georgia, the No. 3 wide receiver in the class and the No. 21 prospect in the nation.
There's a reason why Carter is so highly regarded and why so many blue bloods are after him. He's coming off of a sophomore season in which he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and currently has 32 catches for 535 yards and four touchdowns during his junior year at Douglas County.
(Photo of Devin Carter via Instagram)
