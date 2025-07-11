Louisville Secures Commitment From '26 ATH Devonte Anderson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's red-hot recruiting momentum in the month of July is continuing to press onwards with another commitment.
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange two-way prospect Devonte Anderson announced Friday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Wisconsin and others.
Anderson is the fourth 2026 recruit to commit to Louisville over the past seven days. Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland committed to the Cardinals on the Fourth of July, Freeport (Fla.) HS tight end Julius Miles did so the next day, then Des Moines (Ia.) Valley wide receiver/safety Jayden McGregory committed this past Monday.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back/wide receiver ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 877 recruit in the class overall, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Anderson made plays all over the field for West Orange during his junior season. He primarily did his damage on defense, logging 38 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 13 games tracked by MaxPreps. Offensively, he also caught 26 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns, and had seven rushes for 70 yards.
Louisville is now up to 22 commitments in the Class of 2026 following Anderson's decision to join the Cardinals. UofL's class ranks No. 30 in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Devonte Anderson via University of Louisville Athletics
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky