Louisville Report

Louisville Secures Commitment From '26 ATH Devonte Anderson

Anderson is the fourth 2026 prospect to commit to the Cardinals in the last week.

Matthew McGavic

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange wide receiver/defensive back Devonte Anderson
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange wide receiver/defensive back Devonte Anderson / University of Louisville Athletics
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's red-hot recruiting momentum in the month of July is continuing to press onwards with another commitment.

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange two-way prospect Devonte Anderson announced Friday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Wisconsin and others.

Anderson is the fourth 2026 recruit to commit to Louisville over the past seven days. Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland committed to the Cardinals on the Fourth of July, Freeport (Fla.) HS tight end Julius Miles did so the next day, then Des Moines (Ia.) Valley wide receiver/safety Jayden McGregory committed this past Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back/wide receiver ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 877 recruit in the class overall, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Anderson made plays all over the field for West Orange during his junior season. He primarily did his damage on defense, logging 38 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 13 games tracked by MaxPreps. Offensively, he also caught 26 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns, and had seven rushes for 70 yards.

Louisville is now up to 22 commitments in the Class of 2026 following Anderson's decision to join the Cardinals. UofL's class ranks No. 30 in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Devonte Anderson via University of Louisville Athletics

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football