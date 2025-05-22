'26 ATH Devonte Anderson Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another target in the Class of 2026 has included the Louisville football program among their top schools.
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange two-way prospect Devonte Anderson announced his list of top eight schools on Thursday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Rutgers and UCF also are in the running.
Anderson is set to take an official visit to Louisville on May 30, and will take subsequent visits to UCF, Rutgers, Auburn and Michigan State during the month of June. He will officially announce his commitment on July 11.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back/wide receiver ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 876 recruit in the class overall, per the 247Sports Composite.
Anderson made plays all over the field for West Orange during his junior season. He primarily did his damage on defense, logging 38 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 13 games tracked by MaxPreps. Offensively, he also caught 26 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns, and had seven rushes for 70 yards.
So far, Louisville has done an incredible job in the 2026 cycle. They have landed 13 prospect, including four who are composite four-star recruits, with the class ranking 16th in the nation.
