Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their ACC Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) battles for a loose ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) battles for a loose ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-9, 11-7 ACC) is set to face Miami (24-7. 13-5 ACC) on Thursday, Mar. 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Miami

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/25th

24th/24th

SOS

81st

46th

SOR

28th

25th

NET

32nd

13th

WAB

27th

22nd

RPI

53rd

25th

BPI

40th

11th

KenPom

29th

16th

Torvik

35th

14th

EvanMiya

29th

18th

Team Leaders

Miami

Louisville

Points

Malik Reneau (19.0)

Ryan Conwell (18.6)

Rebounds

Ernest Udeh (9.4)

Sananda Fru (6.1)

Assists

Tre Donaldson (5.9)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)

Steals

Tru Washington (1.9)

Ryan Conwell (1.2)

Blocks

Ernest Udeh (1.4)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Miami

Louisville

Points Per Game

82.7

85.1

Field Goal %

50.6

47.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

30.3/60.0

28.8/61.3

Three Point %

35.1

35.9

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.7/19.1

11.7/32.5

Free Throw %

68.1

76.9

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.3/22.5

15.8/20.6

Rebounding

Miami

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.8

38.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.4

11.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.4

27.1

Rebound Margin

8.4

5.4

Defense

Miami

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.7

72.0

Opp. FG%

44.1

42.2

Opp. 3PT%

35.5

32.6

Steals Per Game

7.9

6.9

Blocks Per Game

3.3

3.2

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.8

12.0

Ball Handling

Miami

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.6

17.1

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

11.6

Turnover Margin

1.3

0.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.45

1.48

Predictions

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 81-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.10 (16th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.15 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 67 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 82-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9389 (14th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .8832 (35th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Miami 75.

(Photo of Shelton Henderson, Ryan Conwell, Sananda Fru: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

