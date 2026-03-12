Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-9, 11-7 ACC) is set to face Miami (24-7. 13-5 ACC) on Thursday, Mar. 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Miami Louisville AP/USAT RV/25th 24th/24th SOS 81st 46th SOR 28th 25th NET 32nd 13th WAB 27th 22nd RPI 53rd 25th BPI 40th 11th KenPom 29th 16th Torvik 35th 14th EvanMiya 29th 18th

Team Leaders

Miami Louisville Points Malik Reneau (19.0) Ryan Conwell (18.6) Rebounds Ernest Udeh (9.4) Sananda Fru (6.1) Assists Tre Donaldson (5.9) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7) Steals Tru Washington (1.9) Ryan Conwell (1.2) Blocks Ernest Udeh (1.4) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Miami Louisville Points Per Game 82.7 85.1 Field Goal % 50.6 47.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 30.3/60.0 28.8/61.3 Three Point % 35.1 35.9 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.7/19.1 11.7/32.5 Free Throw % 68.1 76.9 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.3/22.5 15.8/20.6

Rebounding

Miami Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.8 38.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.4 11.4 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.4 27.1 Rebound Margin 8.4 5.4

Defense

Miami Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.7 72.0 Opp. FG% 44.1 42.2 Opp. 3PT% 35.5 32.6 Steals Per Game 7.9 6.9 Blocks Per Game 3.3 3.2 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.8 12.0

Ball Handling

Miami Louisville Assists Per Game 16.6 17.1 Turnovers Per Game 11.5 11.6 Turnover Margin 1.3 0.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.45 1.48

Predictions

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 81-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.10 (16th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.15 (29th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 67 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 82-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9389 (14th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .8832 (35th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Miami 75.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Shelton Henderson, Ryan Conwell, Sananda Fru: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky