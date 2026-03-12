Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-9, 11-7 ACC) is set to face Miami (24-7. 13-5 ACC) on Thursday, Mar. 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
Rankings
Miami
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/25th
24th/24th
SOS
81st
46th
SOR
28th
25th
NET
32nd
13th
WAB
27th
22nd
RPI
53rd
25th
BPI
40th
11th
KenPom
29th
16th
Torvik
35th
14th
EvanMiya
29th
18th
Team Leaders
Miami
Louisville
Points
Malik Reneau (19.0)
Ryan Conwell (18.6)
Rebounds
Ernest Udeh (9.4)
Sananda Fru (6.1)
Assists
Tre Donaldson (5.9)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)
Steals
Tru Washington (1.9)
Ryan Conwell (1.2)
Blocks
Ernest Udeh (1.4)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Miami
Louisville
Points Per Game
82.7
85.1
Field Goal %
50.6
47.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
30.3/60.0
28.8/61.3
Three Point %
35.1
35.9
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.7/19.1
11.7/32.5
Free Throw %
68.1
76.9
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.3/22.5
15.8/20.6
Rebounding
Miami
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.8
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.4
11.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.4
27.1
Rebound Margin
8.4
5.4
Defense
Miami
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.7
72.0
Opp. FG%
44.1
42.2
Opp. 3PT%
35.5
32.6
Steals Per Game
7.9
6.9
Blocks Per Game
3.3
3.2
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.8
12.0
Ball Handling
Miami
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.6
17.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
11.6
Turnover Margin
1.3
0.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.45
1.48
Predictions
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 81-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.10 (16th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.15 (29th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 67 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 82-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9389 (14th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .8832 (35th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Miami 75.
(Photo of Shelton Henderson, Ryan Conwell, Sananda Fru: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)
