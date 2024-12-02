Report: Louisville RB Donald Chaney Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Donald Chaney Jr. plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
Chaney is the third Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the end of the regular season, joining offensive lineman Madden Sanker and defensive end Mason Reiger. He's the fifth overall to go portaling, as safety Devin Neal and corner Aaron Williams previously announced that they would transfer.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back began the season as the backup to Maurice Turner. But after a brief stint as the starter following Turner's early season ankle injury, Chaney was quickly passed up on the depth chart by Isaac Brown, Duke Watson and even Keyjuan Brown. He finished the 2024 season with 50 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Chaney joined Louisville last offseason after spending the first four years of his college career at Miami. The Homestead, Fla. native ran for 852 yards and six touchdowns as a Cane, including a career-best 478 yards during his final year in Coral Gables.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
