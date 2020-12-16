Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Benjamin Perry

(Photo of Benjamin Perry: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and safety Benjamin Perry is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Perry:

Prospect: Benjamin Perry

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

School: Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel

Status: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Tall and lean. Broad shoulders. Long arms. A bit high waisted. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Long-strider in the open field. Good speed on tape, with shows better burst. Light, active feet. Somewhat limited hip flexibility. Plays with power, arriving with a punch as a tackler. Solid ball skills.

Instincts: Natural awareness and football IQ. Anticipatory defender in the defensive backfield, reading keys and quarterback’s eyes before committing to the ball. Good timing as blitzer. Keen understanding of angles in pursuit.

Polish: Clearly understands roles and responsibilities. Sound tackler; chops feet and fires in the hole, goes low in the open field. Backpedal and overall footwork in defensive backfield need refining. Rarely asked to turn and run with receivers one-on-one.

Bottom Line: Perry’s impressive frame, solid athleticism and innate anticipation are a perfect fit for the modern game. Should remain at safety for Louisville, though don’t be surprised if he bulks up enough to play different roles based on scheme and opposition. Projects as impact multi-year starter.

Benjamin Perry's Junior Year Highlights:

