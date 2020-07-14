SI All-American Candidate Benjamin Perry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Benjamin Perry Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds Position: Safety School: Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel Committed to: Louisville Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall and lean. Broad shoulders. Long arms. A bit high waisted. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Long-strider in the open field. Good speed on tape, with shows better burst. Light, active feet. Somewhat limited hip flexibility. Plays with power, arriving with a punch as a tackler. Solid ball skills.

Instincts: Natural awareness and football IQ. Anticipatory defender in the defensive backfield, reading keys and quarterback’s eyes before committing to the ball. Good timing as blitzer. Keen understanding of angles in pursuit.

Polish: Clearly understands roles and responsibilities. Sound tackler; chops feet and fires in the hole, goes low in the open field. Backpedal and overall footwork in defensive backfield need refining. Rarely asked to turn and run with receivers one-on-one.

Bottom Line: Perry’s impressive frame, solid athleticism and innate anticipation are a perfect fit for the modern game. Should remain at safety for Louisville, though don’t be surprised if he bulks up enough to play different roles based on scheme and opposition. Projects as impact multi-year starter.