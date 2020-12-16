FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Signee Derrick Edwards III

SI All-American breaks down 2021 Louisville football cornerback signee Derrick Edwards III
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Derrick Edwards III: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and cornerback Derrick Edwards III is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Edwards:

Prospect: Derrick Edwards III
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Notable: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: He’s slightly undersized but is compact with room to grow on the college level.

Athleticism: There’s a level of smoothness to his game. He’s got great ball skills and is smooth in his pedal. He’s going to likely have to play in the slot based off his frame, and he’s got the play strength to do so if asked.

Instincts: He’s got eyes in the back of his head as a zone corner. He just knows where wide receivers are working with his eyes locked on the quarterback. What he lacks in top end speed, he makes up for in anticipation.

Polish: He plays with great patience in man to man situations and there’s little to no grabbing so he should play penalty free football on the college level. He is a well-rounded defensive back with positional versatility as well.

Bottom Line: Whether he’s in the slot or playing traditional corner, Edwards is likely best left in zone coverage based off the instincts and balls skills. This is a prospect you want to have the freedom to roam and make plays.

Derrick Edwards III's Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

BenPerryHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Benjamin Perry

5d96a5c9d2941.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Signee TJ Lewis

5d408d114f9f5.image
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Demetrius Cannon

9755025
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Signee Vic Mullen

AaronGunn
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Aaron Gunn

5dd53c1744274.preview-2
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Jaylin_Alderman
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ILB Signee Jaylin Alderman

BralynOliverHeadshot
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Bralyn Oliver

0044499-khck-1280x720
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OG Signee Michael Gonzalez