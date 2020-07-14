SI All-American Candidate Derrick Edwards III Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Derrick Edwards

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Committed to: Louisville

Frame: He’s slightly undersized but is compact with room to grow on the college level.

Athleticism: There’s a level of smoothness to his game. He’s got great ball skills and is smooth in his pedal. He’s going to likely have to play in the slot based off his frame, and he’s got the play strength to do so if asked.

Instincts: He’s got eyes in the back of his head as a zone corner. He just knows where wide receivers are working with his eyes locked on the quarterback. What he lacks in top end speed, he makes up for in anticipation.

Polish: He plays with great patience in man to man situations and there’s little to no grabbing so he should play penalty free football on the college level. He is a well-rounded defensive back with positional versatility as well.

Bottom Line: Whether he’s in the slot or playing traditional corner, Edwards is likely best left in zone coverage based off the instincts and balls skills. This is a prospect you want to have the freedom to roam and make plays.