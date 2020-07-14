SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Derrick Edwards III Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Derrick Edwards
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Committed to: Louisville 

Frame: He’s slightly undersized but is compact with room to grow on the college level. 

Athleticism: There’s a level of smoothness to his game. He’s got great ball skills and is smooth in his pedal. He’s going to likely have to play in the slot based off his frame, and he’s got the play strength to do so if asked. 

Instincts: He’s got eyes in the back of his head as a zone corner. He just knows where wide receivers are working with his eyes locked on the quarterback. What he lacks in top end speed, he makes up for in anticipation. 

Polish: He plays with great patience in man to man situations and there’s little to no grabbing so he should play penalty free football on the college level. He is a well-rounded defensive back with positional versatility as well. 

Bottom Line: Whether he’s in the slot or playing traditional corner, Edwards is likely best left in zone coverage based off the instincts and balls skills. This is a prospect you want to have the freedom to roam and make plays.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American